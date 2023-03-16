‘Scale it Back’: Public asks developer to reconsider application as Commission continues hearing

NORWALK, Conn. — At the public hearing on the plans for 1 Cemetery St., which was continued from two weeks ago, more than 35 residents took advantage of their opportunity to weigh in on the project, with almost all speaking out against it.

Some said that they would support the project if adjustments were made.

“I’m here today to speak in favor of the project — so long as it is scaled back,” said resident Sam Haigh.

Haigh called on the developer to scale back the project to a “reasonable density, put retail on the ground floor that the neighborhood needs — with enough parking on-site…and keep Cemetery Street two lanes.”

Haigh said that “I think most of East Norwalk would join me in supporting the project,” if those changes were made.

Others have said that they were frustrated about this development and others across the city.

“I have to ask the question—does this city, does the state hate East Norwalk? There’s been so much dumped here,” said resident John Deacy.

No decision was made on Wednesday night and the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to continue the public hearing until next week, which would feature a chance for the applicant to respond to the concerns of the public and the Commissioners to ask questions before any action would be taken.

The date was a little influx as next Wednesday the Council chambers, where the Planning and Zoning meetings — and where the city’s hybrid meetings — are held, are being used for a budget public hearing. Steve Kleppin, the City’s director of Planning and Zoning, said that he would work to confirm a date and time on Thursday, March 16.

The public hearing on the proposed project, which calls for 77 apartment units, of which seven would be workforce housing units, within two buildings on a 1.6-acre site at 1 Cemetery St, the site of a former bank, began on March 2, and featured a more than three hour presentation on the applicant.

Residents had about 90 minutes to weigh in before the Planning and Zoning Commission continued the 5+ hour meeting to March 15. About a dozen attendees — both in person and virtual ones — spoke on March 2, with almost all opposing the plans. Residents voiced opposition to many aspects including: the size of the project, traffic concerns, environmental impact, and more.

East Norwalk Neighborhood Association rebuttal

Diane Cece, a leader with the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association, closed the public hearing by going through some of the main reasons why she, the association, and many residents opposed the project. Cece noted that more than 700 people signed a petition, and hundreds have sent emails and come out to the hearings. She reiterated that many spoke out against the recently passed East Norwalk Village TOD Zone regulations, which allowed for some increased development near the train station.

“Every regulation in the EVT Zone was adamantly opposed by the community and the impact we feared most is coming to fruition,” she said.

She called the train station a “blessing and a curse,” and said that it was “really disingenuous” to compare the East Norwalk train station to South Norwalk’s station, which services multiple lines and has more trains.

“It’s a small neighborhood with a small commuter train station,” Cece said.

Cece also said that ENNA is “being entered as an intervenor in any follow-up proceedings after this,” under the Clean Air Act to “address some of these environmental issues.” Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Lou Schulman said that this was another reason he wanted to continue the application — so the Commission could get more information about what this meant.

Cece said that just because ENNA and others were opposed to this current design didn’t mean they just wanted the site to stay vacant or be a parking lot.

“No one thought an appropriate use of that parcel was an asphalt parking lot,” she said. “Everyone is agreeable to change there.”

She cited concerns with the “towering effect” the building would have over people, a lack of ground level activation, concerns the traffic analysis was not conducted in the summertime, and more.

She also critiqued the staff memo, prepared for the Commission, which laid out reasons staff supported the project.

“It looks like a marketing plan for the developer when you read through this,” she said.

Cece said that ENNA hired Simco Engineering to review the traffic analysis submitted by the applicant and noted the consultant had “concerns with the studies before you,” including safety concerns entering and exiting the site, a lack of alternate driveways, and traffic volumes.

She called on the Commission to deny the application “without prejudice” and ask the applicants to revamp it to make it “the model for smart, scaled harmonious development in East Norwalk.”

Traffic and parking

One of the biggest concerns raised across the board was traffic, particularly because the Norwalk Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP) Department’s master plan for the heavily trafficked circle-like triangle recommends turning Cemetery Street, which runs in front of the project, into a one-lane road. Residents voiced concerns about congestion, accidents, and confusion that could result from making it go to one lane.

Amanda Seroff, resident, said that they needed to address the traffic concerns now.

“But right now, with the congestion that’s happening down in East Norwalk and in Norwalk in general, because we keep building and building and building and thinking it’s not going to cause havoc in our community,” she said. “And then once it does go, ‘oh, well, it’s done. We’ll just have to deal with it.’ That’s why we’re here now. We’re trying to deal with it.”

Susan Brown, a resident of East Norwalk, said that “it doesn’t make sense” to reduce a road to one lane when more people than ever are traveling on it.

“Why are we taking a lane away? It doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.

Beth Iovinelli, a local business owner, said the traffic impacts of this project concerned her, in addition to the strain on the infrastructure.

“My concern is the increased traffic and just the impact it will have,” she said.

Others questioned the amount of parking, particularly allowing on-street parking on the site.

Vinny Scicchitano, a business owner in East Norwalk, who is a Republican candidate for mayor, told a story of how when he opened his business more than 20 years ago and was a spot short for parking, he had to come back before the Commission and “make a lot of concessions to get my business through.”

He said that those reviews were important though because it “used to be about the neighborhood and the quality of life in that neighborhood.” Resident Judy Harris said that the parking didn’t seem to make sense to the size of the project.

“I looked at the traffic, the parking lot, and there’s one handicapped spot, and it just seems sort of inadequate to me,” she said.

Project size

Besides traffic, one of the other biggest concerns raised was the size of the project and that it was too dense for the site. The developer is proposing a 3.5-story structure — under the TOD Plan, 2.5 stories are required but builders can qualify for a special permit allowing 3.5 if they provide certain amenities, such as public space and stormwater improvements.

Marlene Harrick called the project “another square building” and said that it was ugly. She cited other developments, like the buildings going up near the South Norwalk Train Station as being the same type of “ugly building.”

“It’s demoralizing to see that kind of thing in our community,” she said.

Harrick said that they should “stop the [transit oriented development] out of Hartford.”

“It’s insanity to have heavy, heavy building going up near a train station,” she said.

Resident Cleo Renee said this property is too big and will cover her house which is located behind the property.

“I’m here for change, it’s all good, but 77 units — it’s going to be a bit too much,” she said. “I worked very hard to get this kid…I worked my butt off to get this house going. And I hate to see this construction going right behind my home — it’s going to cover my house, my value’s going to go down.”

She added that she “cannot afford to go anywhere else.”

“To see Norwalk, the place that I love so much, to do this to my kids, it hurts me,” she said. “I’m having a nightmare, because of the situation.”

James Mitchell, a resident, asked for other plans and options for this site.

“Have there been any other alternative or competing projects proposed besides this one? Is this the only choice that we have? Have the specific desires of the existing taxpayers like myself, and my charming and lovely neighbors been considered?” he said.

Lisa Brinton, who ran for Mayor twice as an independent candidate, also called on the developer to scale back the size of the project, adding that “this project would be great if it’s about half its size.”

“I understand the need for increased density that’s taking place in most of the towns around the country,” she said. “It’s just that many seem to do it smarter and more consistently, tastefully and beneficially for their residents.”

School overcrowding

Others like Kerrin Cole, a resident of East Norwalk, who said she was an educator who raised her daughter and put her through Norwalk schools, said that she was concerned with the impact projects like these had on the school district.

“In the last several years the schools have become very overcrowded,” she said.

Cole said that with the addition of 77 units, she “really feared” the education that the children of the area would be getting.

Elizabeth Barrera said she and her husband and son moved to East Norwalk two years ago, joking that it was the only time millennials like them could afford homes. She said that they moved to Norwalk because “we love that you could have the beach, but still have a single family and still have that slice of heaven.” However, she said that it’s been hard for her son who has autism to get services and that adding more people would just cause more challenges.

“To put more people into this area it’s just going to overwhelm it,” she said, adding that her husband takes the train every day to work and it’s also crowded.

“We would love it if it could be scaled back,” she said about the project.

Some support

Two residents spoke in support of the project, stating that it would bring housing to the city, which they said it needed and it would approve walking and biking in the area.

Tanner Thompson, the chair of the Norwalk Bike Walk Commission, cited items from Walkable City Rules: 101 Steps to Making Better Places that this project did. For example, he complimented the building’s facade for being broken up into multiple parts, which makes it “feel more like a village,” and that it gives pedestrians something to look at.

He also cited his support for adding a bike lane to the street, but asked that it be put between the sidewalk and car parking to protect bikers from traffic. He also spoke in support of making the road a one lane road to help slow down drivers.

“When you add more lanes, drivers are comfortable driving faster,” he said.

Thompson, who lives in the Golden Hill section of Norwalk now, said that if he still lived in East Norwalk he would be “jazzed about this project.”

“I would want that to be within walking distance of my house, I would want the improvement that comes with replacing the Wells Fargo.”

Ben Hanpeter, who lives near the proposed development, said that he was strongly in favor of the project because he supported building dense multifamily housing in areas near transit.

“New housing is desperately needed in Norwalk and Fairfield County as a whole,” he said.

Hanpeter added that “denser housing will make East Norwalk a nicer place to live,” as it helps promote affordable, walkable, liveable neighborhoods.

One other note

Council member Bryan Meek, the lone Republican on the 15-member body, called in and said that when the Commission took a 10-minute break about two and a half hours in, it was hard for the public to get back in.

“When you’re done nuking East Norwalk and making every train station into a public housing project, I’d appreciate it if you’d know how to conduct a public meeting, thank you,” he said.

The reporter for NancyonNorwalk was on Zoom the whole time and did not get kicked off or have to rejoin. The microphones were just turned off during the break.

Next steps

The applicant team will have a chance to respond to the concerns, questions, and comments raised by members of the public at the next meeting — which could potentially be by Zoom on Wednesday, March 22 or hybrid Thursday, March 23, if the room is available. Commissioners can then ask questions and get more information before deciding to vote on the project.

Kelly Prinz, formerly Kelly Kultys, is the founder of Coastal Connecticut Times.

