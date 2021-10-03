Scavenging to help P2P; flu shots, a Chamber offering and a Heart Association award

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Get your flu shot Tuesday

SoNo charity scavenger hunt

Norwalk Chamber offers small business development sessions

Norwalk Hospital honored by Heart Association

Flu shots

Flu shots will be given to anyone 6 months of age and older at two Norwalk community clinics this week, according to a press release from the Norwalk Health Department. The schedule is:

Tuesday Oct. 5, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Ave.



Thursday Oct. 7 , 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road.

A high dose vaccine will be available for those ages 65 and older.



The clinics are walk-in, not drive-through. They are open to the public, but pre-registration is required at Flu Shots | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org) or by calling (203) 854-7985.



Bring your insurance card. Most insurances cover the shot at no charge. Without insurance, the cost is $25 for the standard shot or $50 for the high dose, but the Health Department said “No one will be turned away because they are unable to pay.”

The Health Department site is | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org)

Scavenger hunt to benefit P2P

A self-guided SoNo scavenger hunt benefitting local charitable organization Person-To-Person is announced by New Canaan-based event planners Rock Paper Scissors. The hunt, which can be undertaken anytime from now until December, entails a five minute drive followed by a fifteen minute walk. To participate, visit CHARITY SCAVENGER HUNTS — Custom Virtual Events by Rock Paper Scissors, download the clue sheet and map, and embark at your convenience. Your picture can be posted on the hunt’s Wall of Fame webpage, and you’ll be entered in a monthly prize drawing. It costs $15 per car, $5 of which goes to Person-To-Person.

Person-to-Person helps needy residents in the Norwalk-Stamford area via three food pantries, a clothing center, scholarships, caseworker assistance, and emergency financial help. Founded in 1968, they are a 501(c)(3) non-profit, rated four stars by Charity Navigator. Their site is Person-to-Person | Home | Community agency that provides basic goods and services for those in need. (p2phelps.org).

Small Business Development Program

A free Zoom Small Business Development Program will be held 6-7:30 p.m. on six successive Wednesdays starting Wednesday Oct. 13, according to a press release from sponsor Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce. Qualifying enrolees will be eligible to compete for a City-provided $5,000 business grant.

The Oct. 13 kickoff session will feature talks by Fred Dimyan, co-founder/CEO of online marketing consultancy Potoo, and Nate Kelly, co-founder/CRO of small-batch healthy snack maker Kelly’s Four Plus Granola.

The full schedule is:

Wednesday Oct. 13: Kickoff with Fred Dimyan and Nate Kelly.

Wednesday Oct. 20: Setting It Up – Legal aspects of business formation and continuance. Contracts, permits, credit and more.

Wednesday Oct. 27: Having A Plan – Essential elements of an effective business plan.

Wednesday Nov. 3: Getting the Money – Ways and means to acquire financing/capital.

Wednesday Nov. 10: Planning for a Profit – Basics of bookkeeping, taxes and insurance.

Wednesday Nov. 17: Attracting Customers – Marketing, advertising, and communications.

Tuesday Nov. 23: Graduation – Program summary and review, resource guide, and awarding of certificates. The actual certificates will be sent by mail.

Norwalk Chamber of Commerce President Brian Griffin said, “With COVID and other factors, we have found an increasing appetite for entrepreneurship and folks wanting to have their own business. And with the program, we also introduce attendees to numerous resources to further their business.”

Enrollment is at www.greaternorwalkchamber.com

Norwalk Hospital wins Heart Association award

Norwalk Hospital received the American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Mission: Lifeline® Gold STEMI Receiving Center Achievement Award for improved measures in treating severe heart attack victims, and for commitment to managing heart failure patients.

STEMI, a blockage of blood flow to the heart, causes death if not immediately remedied. A press release from Norwalk Hospital’s parent company Nuvance Health said the award was earned “by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.”

Other Nuvance hospitals receiving AHA STEMI receiving center awards are Danbury Hospital and its New Milford campus, and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Nuvance Senior Vice President and Heart and Vascular Institute Chair Dr. Mark Warshofsky said “We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication and achievements in caring for patients with acute myocardial infarction. Our hospitals are committed to improving the quality of care for our cardiac patients. We provide a teamwork approach that allows for prompt and appropriate treatment.”