School-oriented tech tips, LMMM flea market and YMCA swim team

“Kids and Devices,” a free Zoom discussion of audio-video technology tips for teachers and parents will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday Aug. 25, according to a press release. Award-winning producer Justin Matley and UConn Associate Digital Media Director Matt Worwood will discuss “a semester filled with the challenges of virtual learning, kids learning on devices, and teachers managing how best to connect with their students in dual in-class and remote environments.”

The meeting will be at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83091815370?pwd= bmVDY2VETkpUallpZ3RpN1N6cFVWZz 09. Meeting ID is 830 9181 5370, passcode is 7RiBQ7.

A virtual flea market

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s annual “Old-Fashioned Flea Market” will be held online on the Mansion’s website from 9 a.m. Friday Sept. 18 thru 8 p.m. Sunday Sept. 20, according to a press release.

Vendor spaces cost $35, and the signup deadline is Tuesday Sept. 1. Vendors must have an online store or website to be eligible.

In addition to the market’s array of vendors’ wares, a virtual “White Elephant Table” will offer donated items priced as low as $3 for multiple purchase.

All proceeds are said to benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs.

Further info is available at the website, or by contacting Building & Events Coordinator Charles Hill at 203-838-9799 ext. 117, [email protected] com

The Museum is a National Historic Landmark, whose 2020 programs are funded in part by the estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown (Founding Patron), the Sealark Foundation (Leadership Patron), the City of Norwalk and the Maurice Goodman Foundation (2020 Season Distinguished Benefactors), and the Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation (2020 Distinguished Benefactors for Education).

Kids competitive swim team tryouts

Evaluations for the 2020-2021 Wilton Y Wahoos Swim Team will take place this month at the Wilton Family YMCA 50-meter outdoor pool, according to a press release.

Ages 10 and under: 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26

Ages 6-18: 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27

Pre-registration is required at https://forms.gle/ kQX22Cin1f1z4Uwi8. Swimmers may attend at any time during the time frames indicated. The coaches will evaluate skill level during a 5-10 minute in-water session, and will answer questions or concerns regarding the evaluation process and the program.

Respected for over 40 years of swimming excellence at all ages and ability levels, the Wahoos have come from more than 22 Connecticut and Westchester towns. Twenty-five Wahoos have competed at Olympic Trials, including 1988 Olympic Silver Medalist Janel Jorgensen. “Our goal is to offer a high-quality program that enables swimmers to develop self-confidence, self-respect and an appreciation of their own worth as individuals,” said Competitive Aquatics Director Todd Stevens, adding that the Wahoos coaching staff has more than 100 combined years of swim team experience.

To get involved in competitive swimming, contact Wahoos Office Manager Jo Ann McCaffrey at [email protected] or (203) 762-8384 x249.

The member-supported Riverbank Regional YMCA offers a broad range of programs to 134,000 Norwalk, Wilton, Redding and Georgetown residents.