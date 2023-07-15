School supplies donation drive

NORWALK, Conn. — School supplies are needed for children from needy families. According to a news release, donated items will be collected on Thursday July 20 from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut St. in South Norwalk.

You can help by donating such items as:

Backpacks for all grade levels

Notebooks

Loose-leaf notebook paper

Pens, pencils, and crayons

Hand sanitizers, tissues, and disinfecting wipes

Coloring books

Rulers

The collection’s sponsors are Open Doors and the Norwalk Democratic State Legislative Delegation (members of which are expected to be on hand: Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and Representatives Lucy Dathan, Dominique Johnson, Kadeem Roberts, and Travis Simms).