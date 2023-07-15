Quantcast

School supplies donation drive

By Paul M. Lanning

NORWALK, Conn. — School supplies are needed for children from needy families.  According to a news release, donated items will be collected on Thursday July 20 from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut St. in South Norwalk.

You can help by donating such items as:

  • Backpacks for all grade levels
  • Notebooks
  • Loose-leaf notebook paper
  • Pens, pencils, and crayons
  • Hand sanitizers, tissues, and disinfecting wipes
  • Coloring books
  • Rulers

The collection’s sponsors are Open Doors and the Norwalk Democratic State Legislative Delegation (members of which are expected to be on hand: Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and Representatives Lucy Dathan, Dominique Johnson, Kadeem Roberts, and Travis Simms).

