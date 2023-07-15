School supplies donation drive

NORWALK, Conn. — School supplies are needed for children from needy families. According to a news release, donated items will be collected on Thursday July 20 from 3:30 until 6 p.m. at Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut St. in South Norwalk.
You can help by donating such items as:
- Backpacks for all grade levels
- Notebooks
- Loose-leaf notebook paper
- Pens, pencils, and crayons
- Hand sanitizers, tissues, and disinfecting wipes
- Coloring books
- Rulers
The collection’s sponsors are Open Doors and the Norwalk Democratic State Legislative Delegation (members of which are expected to be on hand: Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and Representatives Lucy Dathan, Dominique Johnson, Kadeem Roberts, and Travis Simms).
