Scicchitano gets Republican nod in bid for Norwalk Mayor

Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano accepts the Republican endorsement Tuesday in The Norwalk Inn.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalkers are ready for change, Republicans said Tuesday as they endorsed businessman Vinny Scicchitano for Mayor.

“I’m running for mayor to offer a change in direction, to provide a fork in the road,” Scicchitano said. “…This election will decide the direction that may change the city I love forever. For many years, one party rule that closely aligns with Hartford is taking the city in the direction that the ruling party in Hartford wants rather than the direction that Norwalkers want their home and community to take.”

Scicchitano seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling, who is running for a sixth two-year term. Scicchitano has owned East Norwalk business Accurate Auto for 40 years and has never run for office nor served in government.

He began his campaign in February. On Tuesday, Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms called the effort “the most exciting campaign we’ve had in over 10 years.”

RTC member Diana Paladino nominated Scicchitano, calling him “a down to earth guy, and truly, Mr. Norwalk,” who impressed her with his “energy, enthusiasm and dedication” to the city. “He is smart, open minded, dependable, humble, creative, goal oriented. And most importantly, he listens, Vinny gets it.”

Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano listens Tuesday as he is lauded in The Norwalk Inn.

Sounding a note that would become a theme, she said, “Vinny understands what Norwalkers envision and want for their community growth is important, but growth does not have to mean increased density. Affordable housing does not start with developers, affordable housing is creating a Norwalk that is about moms, dads, grandparents, and all cultures throughout our vibrant and diverse neighborhoods.”

Scicchitano referred to the zoning regulation update that underway and the proposed “upzoning” as evidence that City leaders take their directions from Hartford. He plans to “build a local government that serves all Norwalkers, regardless of political affiliation, a government that views all Norwalkers as Norwalkers first, and Democrats, Republicans, independents and affiliated secondary. No town or city can grow if a little less than half the residents feel irrelevant and disenfranchised by one party rule.”

Democrats have held almost every seat in Norwalk’s government for about eight years.

Norwalk Republicans applaud Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano, Tuesday in The Norwalk Inn.

But, Scicchitano said, “I will welcome people from everywhere to want to make Norwalk home and grow our city. I’m not anti-growth. However, I believe in a slow, steady sustainable growth, that the schools and infrastructure and city services grow in synchrony with.”

He spoke of a “bottom-up school system that takes teachers and educators that are with our children for eight hours a day first, and fully fund our Board of Education.”

Scicchitano said he’s spent much of his professional life serving the community, donating money and time to nonprofits and charities. “When elected, I will donate half of my salary to local nonprofits and charities that help children and young families, because serving others will be the main focus for my administration to add quality.”

He concluded, “We have many challenges facing our city, sewer treatment, water shortages, addressing a number of new students, addressing taxation after revaluation, to name a few. But we can handle these challenges, if we all work together and prioritize what is best for Norwalkers, not prioritize what’s best for Washington, Hartford, and those who profit from our community.”

