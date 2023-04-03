Scicchitano kicks off Mayoral campaign

NORWALK, Conn. — Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano promised Friday to “to build a local government that exists for local issues that affect the residents and taxpayers.”

“I believe it’s time to stop electing people that make our lives difficult,” Scicchitano said to more than 70 people at Ponza Italian Kitchen, a Connecticut Avenue restaurant.

Scicchitano, a newcomer to politics, listed his credentials as a lifelong Norwalk resident who attended local public schools as a child and raised three kids of his own. The past president of the Norwalk Seaport Association and St. Ann Club said, “I’ve spent 40 years helping nonprofits and raising money for underserved children. My business has donated 15% of our corporate profit annually to local charities. My family sponsored several volleyball tournaments for local charities. I’ve supported the Norwalk Senior Center and Elder House throughout the years.”

But he’s here to serve all Norwalkers “that are concerned about the direction of our great city,” of any party affiliation, he said. He will serve the residents and, “Not so much listen to Hartford and Washington, whatever gets handed down, but to listen to the people of this community.”

Scicchitano is seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling, who was born and raised in Norwalk and has always lived here except when he was in the military. First elected in 2013, Rilling is in his tenth year as Mayor.

Rilling has said he will not debate Scicchitano until the appropriate time.

Endorsements are made in July.

Scicchitano cited the robust public participation in the recent Planning and Zoning public hearing on a controversial development planned for Cemetery Street and the 800 people who signed a petition against the East Norwalk proposal, saying that the project’s approval represents “just one of the many examples of the tail wagging the dog.”

“The residents should be in charge of their homes and their community. I believe our waterfront and our harbor should remain clean and accessible for all Norwalkers,” he said.

Planning and Zoning Commissioners are Norwalk residents whose Mayoral appointments are approved by the Common Council.

“We’ve experienced growth at all costs, including our quality of life,” Scicchitano said. “The crowded roads, overcrowded schools, water shortages, sewage treatment plant overflow, closed parks on holidays, all just making our lives harder and harder every day.”

The “best argument” for “overbuilding” fell short when the Grand List’s value decreased by $167 million in 2022, leaving “taxpaying property owners to fill the void,” Scicchitano said.

“I will build a local government that listens to you. Improve your quality of life. Strive to have the safest community possible. Give students to graduate with the best possible options for the future. Control growth that preserves our way of life, with an emphasis on the environment, ensuring that our hard-earned dollars are spent wisely…. I promise that every decision I make will be in the best interest of Norwalkers first.”

