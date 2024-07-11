Sea Monsters 4-D now showing at Maritime Aquarium’s 4D theater

“Eat or be eaten!” is the watchword for a strange prehistoric sea creature struggling to survive amidst oceanic peril in Sea Monsters 4-D: A Prehistoric Adventure, now playing at the Maritime Aquarium’s 4D Theater. The 12-minute National Geographic/SimEx-Iwerks production’s photorealistic animation yields a breathtaking view of extinct aquatic species and their habitat.

Also, the amphibian coming-of-age saga Turtle Odyssey 4D continues its run on the Aquarium screen.

According to a news release, 4D Theater tickets cost $7 (or $6 for Aquarium members). You can buy them with or without Aquarium admission.

Complementing the on-screen offerings, the Aquarium’s summer exhibit “Travel Back in Maritime” focuses on Long Island Sound’s present-day descendants of ancient species.

Watch “Sea Monsters 4-D: A Prehistoric Adventure” Trailer

The Maritime Aquarium’s website is at www.maritimeaquarium.org.