Seaport Association announces Oyster Festival COVID protocols

NORWALK, Conn. — You won’t have to wear a mask or show a vaccination card to attend the Oyster Festival this weekend, but steps are being taken to improve social distancing.

“The Norwalk Seaport Association, organizers of the Norwalk Oyster Festival, consider the health and safety of our patrons, performers, vendors, volunteers, and staff to be its highest priority. We have worked with municipal, state, and public health officials to ensure that the venue remains a safe environment for all,” the Seaport Association said in a news release, outlining health and safety policy details:

“We have tripled the gates and entrance area spacing to 10 feet”

“Pre-tickets guests will be given fast track admission to the festival”

Walkways in the Arts & Crafts area have been doubled, to more than 30 feet

4000 square feet of dining area has been added for additional spacing in tents

The dining tents will be “50% more spaced out”

“Amusement rides have spacing, cleaning, and hand sanitation areas”

There will be more than 40 hand sanitizing stations on the field

“More socially distanced chairs added at entertainment areas”

“Added 20% more bathrooms”

“While traveling on all Oyster Festival shuttles, in accordance with State and CDC regulations, everyone must wear a mask”

Patrons can also get vaccinated at the festival.

“Now in its 43rd year, the Norwalk Oyster Festival is three days of fun, music, entertainment, food, and arts and crafts that has become a Connecticut tradition. Musical headliners include Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Steelheart, and many others,” the release said.

The festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday, continuing to 11 p.m. It reopens at 11 a.m. Saturday and goes to 11 p.m.; Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday will see “a special 9/11 Memorial Service with an invocation and closing prayer with the Rev. Elizabeth C. Abel Paster” at 1 p.m.

You’re encouraged to buy tickets online at seaport.org, where you’ll find further details. Free parking and shuttles are available and fee parking is nearby.

Unlimited wristbands for rides are offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with “family fun, professional entertainment and non-stop music.”

All entertainment is included with the price of admission.

First County Bank is a presenting sponsor, the news release said. Headquartered in Stamford, for 170 years, it’s “an independent mutual community bank with 16 branches in Stamford, Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Fairfield, New Canaan, and Westport offering deposit products, mortgages, wealth management, business banking services, and a full array of digital banking products including mobile and online banking. First County Bank has more than 220 employees, assets in excess of $1.7 billion and is a winner of the Hearst Connecticut Top WorkPlaces 2020 award.”

“The Norwalk Seaport Association was founded in 1978 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, education, and public awareness of Norwalk’s maritime environment and heritage,” it said. “The Seaport Association and its volunteers are solely responsible for organizing and financing the Oyster Festival. In addition to the Oyster Festival, the Norwalk Seaport Association owns Sheffield Lighthouse, its volunteers maintain the lighthouse and grounds as a museum and nature preserve. For more information, visit http://www.seaport.org or call (203) 838-9444.”