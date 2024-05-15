Quantcast
Seaport Association cruises start this Sunday, May 19

Sunday Birding Cruises hosted by the Norwalk Seaport Association will embark from the Seaport’s new 70 Water Street dock at 7:30 a.m. on May 19, June 2, June 16, and June 30, returning around 10 a.m. A cruise guide will point out the habitats of various nesting and wading birds such as Sheffield Island’s small population of herring and great black-backed gulls.

According to a news release, May is one of the best times of the year to spot birds. The Seaport Association says “You never know what species of birds or how many you will encounter.”

Get tickets at seaport.org. They cost $40 for adults and $30 for children.

Other upcoming Seaport Association functions include:

  • Sunset Cruises starting on Wednesday, May 22, and running Wednesday through Sunday throughout the season, departing at 6:30 p.m. and returning at 8:30 p.m.
  • Sheffield Island Cruise on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: A three-hour narrated tour of Norwalk Harbor and its three historic lighthouses, concluding with a one-hour stop at Sheffield Island Lighthouse.

Get tickets at http://www.seaport.org

