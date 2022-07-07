Seaport Association event; Humanists host Yale speaker; Nuvance named Cleveland Clinic heart affiliate

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

‘ Sheffield Island at the Beach’

at the Beach’ ‘ The Future of Reproductive Justice’

of Reproductive Justice’ Nuvance teams with Cleveland Clinic

Seaport Association fundraiser

“Sheffield Island at the Beach,” a lavish party at Calf Pasture Beach, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday July 23, is announced in a news release from sponsor Norwalk Seaport Association. Partygoers should expect eclectic catering by Clyde Ripka complemented by signature cocktails, a raw bar with fresh local shellfish, wood-fired pizza, s’mores, beach firepits and music.

Attendance is limited to 125 guests. Tickets are $125 per person at Norwalk Seaport Association Events | Eventbrite, or by calling (203) 838-9444. The Seaport Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1978, will use the party’s proceeds for maintenance of the Association-owned Sheffield Island Lighthouse.

Humanists offer talk on reproductive justice

“With Sorrow….We Dissent: The Future of Reproductive Justice” is the title of a free talk by Yale Director Attorney Priscilla “Cilla” Smith planned for 7 p.m. Monday July 11 according to a news release from event sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County. You can either attend in person (doors open at 6:30) or via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/hffcRoefuture.

Former Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Smith is Director of Yale Law School’s Information Society Project Program for the Study of Reproductive Justice. She is a Clinical Lecturer in Law and Associate Research Scholar in Law.

Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County’s website is at hffcct.org

Nuvance becomes Cleveland Clinic affiliate

Nuvance Health’s Heart and Vascular Institute, with facilities at Norwalk Hospital, Danbury Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, is named exclusive western Connecticut/Hudson Valley affiliate of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, raising Cleveland Clinic’s national affiliates total to 14. The two institutes will remain independent entities, “with no changes in control of physicians or staff” according to a news release.

Cleveland Clinic, whose affiliates initiative began in 2003, was cited by U.S. News & World Report as “the nation’s top ranked heart program.”

Nuvance Heart and Vascular Institute Senior Vice President and Chair Dr. Mark Warshofsky said, “This clinical affiliation will give us access to the best practices that have helped Cleveland Clinic achieve U.S. News & World Report’s No. 1 ranking for cardiology and heart surgery for the past 27 consecutive years. This affiliation supports our high standards of delivering quality cardiovascular care to our patients that is convenient and close to home for them. We look forward to working with Cleveland Clinic and offering our community access to their world-renowned care.”

Cleveland Clinic Chairman Dr. Lars Svensson said, “Management of heart disease is complex, but we can advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this. Our affiliation with Nuvance Health will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to Nuvance’s patients.”

More info about the affiliation is at https://www.nuvancehealth.org/services-and-treatments/heart-and-vascular/cleveland-clinic-affiliation.

Nuvance Health is at www.nuvancehealth.org. Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, is at www.ClevelandClinic.org/heart.