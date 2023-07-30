Seaport Association plans ‘Margaritaville on the Beach’

(Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Calf Pasture Beach will be the place to enjoy specialty cocktails, Chef Clyde Ripka’s signature cuisine, and music by DJ Matt Zako when the Seaport Association hosts its fundraiser, “Margaritaville on the Beach,” from 6 until 10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 12. According to a news release, the bill of fare will include:

Slow-cooked beef brisket

Smoked pork shoulder

Tasty bbq chicken

Oysters fresh off the boat

Corn on the cob

Baked beans

Zesty tomato salad

Coleslaw

Pizzas

Focaccia

Bruschetta

Cookies and watermelon

Admission includes two drink tickets. There will be a cash bar, mocktails, and beach games such as corn hole, giant jenga, spike ball, and kan jam. Proceeds will go toward Sheffield Island Lighthouse maintenance.

(Contributed)

Advance reservation is required, and attendance is limited to 125 guests. Get tickets at http://www.seaport.org, or by calling the Seaport Office at (203) 838-9444.

Seaport Association President Mike Reilly said, “Gathering good friends and fans of the Sheffield Island Lighthouse for a party on the beach and alfresco dining is what summer is all about. It gives people the chance to catch up with one another and to find out what the Seaport Association is all about in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.”