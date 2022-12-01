Seaview Avenue; Holiday celebration; Wildlife encounters

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

TMP seeks input on Seaview Avenue redesign

Stew Leonard’s schedules Menorah Lighting

Maritime Aquarium plans winter sightseeing cruises

Seaview Avenue a topic

You can state your views regarding Seaview Avenue’s future design when Norwalk Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP) Department hosts the first Seaview Avenue “Complete Streets Project” Public Information Meeting on Monday Dec. 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Walk Bridge Welcome Center, located at 24 Marshall St. Consulting firm VHB will be represented. According to a news release, attendees will get free parking next door at the Maritime Garage.

Address questions to Greg Pacelli, TMP planner at [email protected] or (203) 854-7275.

Seal Spotting & Birding Cruise

You’ll see seals and waterfowl that spend their winters just off Norwalk’s shoreline when you come aboard a Seal Spotting & Birding Cruise this February on the Maritime Aquarium’s research vessel “RV Spirit of the Sound.” According to a news release, eight two-hour cruises attended by the Aquarium’s celebrated educators will give views of such creatures as harbor seals, gray seals, buffleheads, mergansers and long-tailed ducks. You should dress for the weather, because although the Spirit of the Sound’s cabin is climate-controlled, the best viewing will be outside on the deck. A limited number of binoculars will be available, or bring your own.

Here’s the schedule:

Sunday Feb. 12 at 9 and 11 a.m.

Saturday Feb. 18 at 3 and 5 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 25 at 9 and 11 a.m.

Sunday Feb. 26 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Tickets cost $34, or $30 for Aquarium members. Advance reservations are recommended; walk-ups will be accommodated if there’s room. You have to be at least 42 inches tall, and anyone under 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian. Masks may be required. Get more info and reserve your tickets at www.maritimeaquarium.org or (203) 852-0700, ext. 2206.

Festival of Lights

Stew Leonard’s 31st annual Menorah Lighting celebrating Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, is planned for Sunday Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht of Beth Israel Chabad, accompanied by Norwalk and Westport dignitaries, will light an 18-foot Menorah.

A news release promises live music and complimentary pre-packaged Kosher refreshments. There will be hot potato latkes, traditional dreidels and chocolate gelt for everyone.

Stew Leonard’s is located at 100 Westport Ave., Norwalk. Beth Israel Chabad’s website is at www.bethisraelchabad.org. Their phone is (203) 866-0534.