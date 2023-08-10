See Gilded Age architecture through an architect’s eyes

Shared by: Paul Lanning-City Events

Photo credit: Jonathan Wallen

You’ll get a renowned architect’s view of NYC’s lavish Gilded Age edifices when award-winning residential designer Philip James Dodd discusses and signs copies of his book An American Renaissance: Beaux-Arts Architecture in New York City on Thursday Sept. 12 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave. Focusing on twenty opulent manses, Dodd’s extensive photo array is highlighted by many otherwise unavailable interior views. Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes wrote the book’s foreword.

A Fellow Emeritus of The Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, Dodd has designed structures in New York, Greenwich, Palm Beach, and Bangalore, India.

In a news release from event sponsor Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, Museum Trustee and Lecture Chair Kathy Olsen said “As architecture reached for the stars during the Gilded Age, Mr. Dodd will take us inside some of New York City’s greatest landmarks through spectacular photography and a brilliant architect’s mind.”

According to a news release, there will be light refreshments, and a drawing to win a tour with Dodd of Woodlawn Cemetery, where the Mathews and other notable families are interred. Get tickets at Events – The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum (lockwoodmathewsmansion.com) They cost is $15 for LMMM members, or $20 for non-members.

The Museum’s website is at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Email them at [email protected], or call (203) 838-9799.