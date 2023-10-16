Seed Money: Norwalk receives $1 million for tree planting

A view from Cliff Street.

Trees help improve air quality, provide shade and cooling benefits, mitigate the impacts of flooding, and enhance neighborhoods—all things we highlighted earlier this year in our piece on the importance of trees to a community and why communities around our region were looking to invest more in them.

Now, Norwalk has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Forestry Service to put some of its tree plans into action.

“This project will expand the scope of the tree canopy work within the city’s existing Tree Canopy Master Plan like tree planting maintenance work, and community engagement work,” a statement from Norwalk reads.

Mayor Harry Rilling said the grant highlights the city’s focus in this area.

“We’re receiving a $1 million grant for tree planting within the City of Norwalk, and as most of us know, we are a very tree-friendly city,” he said at the announcement of the grant. “We really want to have trees in the city because we know they benefit us to such a great degree.”

Over the past three years, officials said that Norwalk has planted more than 850 trees.

Norwalk said that these investments will help them plant trees in their more urban areas.

“Urban tree canopies are shown to create safer, healthier communities through improving air quality, keeping streets cooler, and increasing access to nature for residents,” a news release from U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) said. “This grant was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, which invested $1.5 billion in the USDA’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program.”