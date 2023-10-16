Quantcast

Seed Money: Norwalk receives $1 million for tree planting

By


A view from Cliff Street.

Trees help improve air quality, provide shade and cooling benefits, mitigate the impacts of flooding, and enhance neighborhoods—all things we highlighted earlier this year in our piece on the importance of trees to a community and why communities around our region were looking to invest more in them.

Now, Norwalk has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Forestry Service to put some of its tree plans into action.

“This project will expand the scope of the tree canopy work within the city’s existing Tree Canopy Master Plan like tree planting maintenance work, and community engagement work,” a statement from Norwalk reads.

Mayor Harry Rilling said the grant highlights the city’s focus in this area.

“We’re receiving a $1 million grant for tree planting within the City of Norwalk, and as most of us know, we are a very tree-friendly city,” he said at the announcement of the grant. “We really want to have trees in the city because we know they benefit us to such a great degree.”

Over the past three years, officials said that Norwalk has planted more than 850 trees.

Norwalk said that these investments will help them plant trees in their more urban areas.

“Urban tree canopies are shown to create safer, healthier communities through improving air quality, keeping streets cooler, and increasing access to nature for residents,” a news release from U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) said. “This grant was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, which invested $1.5 billion in the USDA’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program.”

Comments

3 responses to “Seed Money: Norwalk receives $1 million for tree planting”

  1. Skip Hagerty

    I love trees, especially since they reduce inflation. Thank you Jim Hines.

  2. Bryan Meek

    Skip, wait until you see what all this ARPA money does to inflation. 1000s of cities across America haven’t even really begun to spread the graft. Homeowners who can’t afford the 2 to 3x what construction projects will cost will take comfort in knowing that our government is spending us into oblivion. All we need now is an assistant arborist who can hire consultants to figure out where to plant trees.

  3. Priscilla Feral

    It’s high time to get our priorities in line. We’re living at a crucial time in human history, with thinning forests, an atmosphere filled with too much carbon, yet we must resist the urge to be complacent. Healthy forests of any size and adult trees absorb carbon dioxide, provide habitat and shade — lowering temperatures — and clean the air, while concrete and buildings absorb the sun’s heat.

    It’s a no-brainer. Norwalk has a low tree canopy. Norwalk’s Tree Warden acknowledged that the city’s canopy is 17% lower than it should be. Also, our community’s tree canopy is related to our climate resilience — the reason why we should save trees, plant trees and grow them — providing water and care to sustain their lives.

    The $1 million grant for tree planting and growing is a needed, smart idea.

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Earth being moved at ‘BJ’s site;’ Norwalk P&Z says owner wants to make it ‘presentable’

Read More

Norden Place owners promise cleanup as Norwalk P&Z threatens citation

Norwalk Library parking: Many thank yous — and now let’s finish the job

Eversource tree removal angers Norwalk Land Trust

Rilling praises departments for budget surpluses; BET spreads $4.2M in wealth

Advertisement


Recent Comments

Advertisement