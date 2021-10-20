Shanahan and Livingston have my vote, for good reasons

As a voter in Norwalk’s District E, when I vote in the upcoming Municipal elections in November, I have to ask myself what kind of candidates do I want to represent my district and, as Common Council members, all the citizens of Norwalk?

My candidates would be long-term local residents who work well with people of all opinions and who, through dedication to the Norwalk/Rowayton community have demonstrated a thorough knowledge about local and regional issues.

My candidates would understand that it is imperative to invest now in upgrading our local infrastructure, take a pro-active stance on inland and coastal flooding, work to increase sustainable energy, reduce waste, encourage conservation and enact legislation that furthers these important goals.

For both economic and increasingly severe climate reasons, it is vital that recycling food waste be part of any sustainability effort.

Common Council members Lisa Shanahan and Tom Livingston have worked side by side to implement a city-wide food waste collection program that has now moved over 58 tons of food out of the waste stream so that it can be turned into a composable form.

By putting Norwalk in the forefront in food waste management, Tom and Lisa’s leadership not only sets an example for other cities to follow but will have a lasting impact on the City’s sustainability efforts for many years to come.

Their efforts to increase the City’s tree canopy and improve sidewalks will help make our walking spaces safer and ensure a cooler, greener future for Norwalk.

My candidates are Lisa Shanahan and Tom Livingston and I will vote to re-elect them on November 2nd. I hope you will too.

Kathleen Mary Tepper