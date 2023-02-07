‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission

NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing.

The Board of Education has requested $7 million in capital budget funds; Dachowitz has recommended a green light on just $2.8 million, slashing many of the requests and omitting the $300,000 for band uniforms altogether.

When the Planning and Zoning Commissions were merged last year, the body’s role in the capital budget was reduced to simply seeing if requests were compliant with the Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD), or City-wide master plan.

The Planning Commission used to go over requests with a fine-tooth comb, haggling for hours on the merits and the City’s priorities. Wednesday’s public hearing featured none of that angst, just the controversy of confusion.

Commission Chairman Lou Schulman advised speakers to be brief.

“Frankly, given the limited scope that we have, there really isn’t a lot to say,” Schulman said. “People may have some difficulty with this; if you get off topic, I’m going to ask that we cut you off.”

The reduction to the Board of Education request was “shocking,” Antonio Mielec said.

“Not really sure how me talking about this would be off topic … I just want to express my concerns for the asbestos abatement because Wolfpit is listed as a school for that,” Amanda Trimboli said. “How can we get this as the priority? I think that we all know that asbestos is horrible. The exposure to asbestos can be toxic and life threatening and we have young kids in the building.”

“Your comments really don’t relate to what our role is,” Schulman said. “They would be more importantly, I think, heard by the Board of Estimate and Taxation and the Board of Education and the other bodies that actually have responsibility for setting the budget. We don’t really have a role in setting the budget.”

Three more parents spoke; Schulman repeated his explanation, “It’s not our role to recommend what gets funded, what doesn’t get funded.”

Two Commissioners suggested that parents should be given information about the POCD.

Common Council member Heidi Alterman (D-District D), chiming in as a public speaker, read a blurb from the City’s website explaining what the POCD is.

Five additional parents weighed in. Schulman said, “We do not make decisions on how much money any project is allocated. Again, we used to play some role in that. But beginning with last year, when the Commissions were merged, our role was eliminated and changed so that all we do is look at these items in relation to the POCD.”

The POCD has a “beautiful vision for the city of Norwalk” and “I don’t see how you achieve any of that without investing in our education system and our youth and our children and the safety for our children,” a parent replied.

Diane Cece, a City Hall veteran with no children in the school system, told Schulman that the process is confusing. “I think that it’s left us at a point where we’re not really understanding what the public hearing is for,” she said, asking why the public is restricted to offering differing interpretations of the POCD, a document she called sometimes “misleading.”

“I think it’s as important for the public and for you, in the Planning Commission role, to also understand what’s not being requested in this budget, in terms of fulfilling the POCD,” Cece said. “And I wonder where in your analysis that type of review would have been done to say, ‘where are we falling short of fulfilling the POCD because capital budget requests aren’t coming in, in order to do those things?’”

Two more parents spoke.

“I would like to just reiterate, as so many people have done, about the importance to fund school. And I know I’m just echoing but I just want to really stress that money matters for student achievement,” one said.

The hearing ended and the meeting moved to other topics.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Tammy Langalis later observed, “The people that called in tonight, I don’t know why we wouldn’t expect them to have said exactly what they said. They don’t really understand and the process seems a little flawed. Like, I felt like it was a waste of everybody’s time, quite frankly.”

She had been on the Planning Commission and called the former process “arduous.” She enjoyed this year’s work as, “I really like hearing what’s going on in the city.”

But, she said, you could find that “every single request” meets some portion of the POCD. “It’s too vague. …We spend a tremendous amount of time listening to people and then we can’t do anything about it anyway. So, you know, I think we should change the process.”

Alterman emailed NoN to call attention to “the changing of rules for parents to address the capital budget.” She said it was “just bizarre” because “the parents were still speaking to matters that concern pocd. But also, why the change suddenly? Parents had previously been allowed to speak to need for air conditioning etc, so why not this year?”

The Common Council approved the merger of the Planning and Zoning Commissions, and the changes to the capital budget process, in September 2021, five weeks before the election that brought Alterman to the Council.

Dachowitz’ capital budget recommendation was posted the same day as the P&Z hearing. School PTOs sent out an email and parents conflated the recommendation with the P&Z event, according to Commissioner Ana Tabachneck.

Dachowitz, in his letter, highlighted previously authorized but not-yet-bonded capital projects. As of Dec. 31, the total was $188.4 million.

“Combined with an ambitious $450MM School Building Program over the next 25 years and our other Capital Project requirements of about $35MM each year, the bonded debt needed to finance all these projects will present the City with a formidable financial challenge,” he wrote.

Inflation has led to increased interest rates:

“In August 2020, Norwalk issued $42.0MM of 30-year AAA tax-exempt bonds at 1.67%.

“In July of 2021 we issued $45.6MM of 30-year AAA tax-exempt bonds at 2.00%.

“In August 2022 we issued $82.0MM of 30-year AAA tax-exempt bonds at 3.59%.”

Capital budget requests, from City departments and the Board of Education, totaled $60.5 million this year and Dachowitz recommended $30.1 million be approved. Requested totaled $55.2 million last year; Dachowitz recommended $38.7 million and the Council approved 34.8 million.

FY2024 Capital Budget CFO Transmittal (Final)