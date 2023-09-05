Quantcast

Shorefest Celebration planned at Sherwood Island State Park

NORWALK, Conn. – A rollicking good time for a great cause is promised when Friends of Sherwood Island State Park hold their annual Shorefest Celebration at the park’s main pavilion on Friday Sept. 8 from 6 until 9 p.m.  Guests will enjoy a lobster/steak/salmon dinner catered by Westfair Fish & Chips, music, and a silent auction of restaurant gift certificates, Prospect Gardens tours, Aspectuck Brew Lab, a fishing charter with Westport’s Captain Blake Smith, and other unique items.

According to a news release, all proceeds will go straight to park projects such as

  • 140 ft of new dunes-3600 American Beach Grass plants
  • Invasive species eradication
  • Owl habitat restoration project underway
  • Fall and spring tree plantings
  • Nature center intern program 
  • Speaker programs on raptors, horseshoe crabs, turtles and insects

Next year’s proposed plans include restoring and expanding the eagle and osprey nest cams, and helping DEEP fund various Nature Center projects.

Event space is limited.  Get your tickets at friendsofsherwoodisland.org.

