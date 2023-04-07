Short term goal for the Norwalk Public Library? Parking. Check. … What about long term?

NORWALK, Conn. — Hopes abound for an expansion of the Norwalk Public Library. In the meantime, Common Council members have advanced a plan to provide more parking for the Belden Avenue mainstay.

On Thursday, the Council Economic & Community Development Committee greenlighted a Library request to 30 parking spaces in the Eagles lot, just down the street at 6 Mott Ave., sending it to the full Council for a vote Tuesday. It’s a two-year contract with an annual rent of $12,600, to be paid from the Library’s budget, and can be extended for up to an additional three years.

No decision has been made on exercising the option to buy real estate broker Jason Milligan’s lot next door to the library, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek said to the Committee. Regardless of what happens there, “the library knows that they need more parking to be able to bring more families in and have more patrons at that space itself.”

In 2017, the City paid Milligan $460,000 for a six-year purchase option for his property at 11 Belden Ave., where he had planned to build apartments. The deal included a fixed purchase price of $4,885,000 for the entire property, should the City decide to buy it by Aug. 31, 2023.

At the time, then-Library Board of Trustees Chairman Alex Knopp said the deal meant the City could “start a community planning process about the long-term prospects for improving and expanding the library.”

So what’s happening?

“A renovation for the Belden Ave Main Library is on the horizon,” Norwalk Public Library Board of Trustees Chairwoman Moina Noor said in an email. “According to the 2023-24 draft capital budget, we have budgeted for $25 million for 2026. We have already been allocated $2.1 million for architectural services from a prior year’s capital budget. We are very excited for the renovation process to restart since coming to a halt during COVID. It has been 40 years since the last renovation project and the residents of Norwalk deserve a modern, welcoming, state-of-the-art library. The exact footprint of the renovation is yet to be determined.”

“We’ve been looking and working with the Library Board to talk about what type of expansion they need, and if they need an expansion as largest one that they’ve been exploring in the past,” Vonashek said March 9 to the Board of Estimate and Taxation. “The answer is that they believe that they should look at the numbers again and try to understand what they think might be a more feasible project.”

“In a best-case scenario, it will be at least 3-4 years before we will have a renovated building,” Noor said Thursday. “In our excitement about the renovation pre-COVID and through COVID, we have neglected the Main Belden Library and our facility is in need of improvements to better serve our community today. In this current capital budget, we have requested funds for carpeting (which is torn throughout the building and potential safety hazard) and we need better furniture, especially seating for our elderly patrons.”

Mayor Harry Rilling has recommended $207,000 for the library in this year’s capital budget, including $20,000 for new reading room furniture and $125,000 for a new carpet. This was discussed at Thursday’s Council Economic & Community Development Committee meeting.

The carpet is “stained throughout, it’s ripped in many areas,” Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris said. “Not only is it not aesthetically attractive, but it’s also a safety hazard.”

The Library Board thought the library would be renovated by now and was holding off on asking for capital funds, she said. But “the main library right now, it lacks functional and visual appeal, particularly for the older adults. Many people are looking to read and study, you know, quiet spaces… we’re just looking to upgrade, to have a place where people want to sit.”

As for Milligan’s property, “Whether or not the City exercises the option, the library needs additional parking. Over the last two months, I have been to the library several times when the lots are full,” Noor said.

The deal moving forward through the Council would pay the Eagles $35 a month for each space and is rent stable for the first two years, Assistant Corporation Counsel Darin Callahan said to the Committee. Extensions will be negotiated, with all terms settled except the rent.

Committee Chairman John Kydes (D-District C) asked if patrons would pay to use the spaces.

“The parking lot for the library has gates that are Laz managed and maintained,” Vonashek said. “During COVID we did not charge for parking in the library parking lot. So I think that’s yet to be determined. We have a little bit of time to be able to figure that out, but the infrastructure is there to be able to charge for that parking.”