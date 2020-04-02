Shout out to NPS

I want to give a shout out to the Norwalk Public School System especially to the teachers at Nathan Hale. They have gone beyond the call of duty. As, I don’t always agree with the administration, I must say this School system ROCKS!!

Norwalk should be an example to school systems across the nation. You are on top of the students as if they were in the classrooms. The communication is great whether it is calling, texting, emailing, or zooming.

I am proud to live in this place called Norwalk.

Brenda Penn-Williams, President NAACP