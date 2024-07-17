Sikh religious center granted one-year extension to start construction

A rendering of the gurudwara approved for 283 Richards Ave. by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation. (Contributed)

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation, Inc., which was approved in 2022 to build a two-story Sikh religious center on Richards Avenue, has another year to start construction.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to grant the extension.

“We have requested this extension because we had a one-year delay due to the appeal process, and then we started our fundraising process so we have not secured all the funds yet to go seek a construction permit, so we are in the process of fundraising,” said Pamma Gulati, speaking on behalf of the Sikh organization building the religious center, also known as a gurdwara.

When the Planning and Zoning Commission initially approved the project in January 2022, it faced dozens of angry residents who opposed the center. Many cited concerns over traffic and parking, and said it did not fit in with the neighborhood.

Five residents filed an appeal in Superior Court the month after the approval, stating that the commission “failed to consider that the applicant’s proposed facility differs dramatically in density as compared to other religious institutions and houses of worship in the AAA Residential Zone,” and that the commission “failed to consider that an additional 10,000 square feet of patron occupancy at the Center would cause additional traffic and safety concerns.”

But in August 2023, the court ruled in the city’s favor, as well as in favor of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Foundation, which was also named as a defendant in the case, stating that “there was substantial evidence supporting the Commission’s decision to issue a permit.”

“That decision is affirmed and the appeal is denied,” the court found.

However, Gulati said the delay from having to wait for the appeal to work its way through the system set them back on their timeline.

The plan calls for an 18,000-square-foot, two-and-a-half story gurdwara on 1.01 acres of land on Richards Avenue. With the extension, the Sikh organization has another year to get construction started or they have to return before the commission for another extension.