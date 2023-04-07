Sikorsky challenge to Army helicopter contract is denied

“We remain confident the Lockheed Martin Sikorsky and Boeing team submitted the most capable, affordable and lowest-risk Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft solution,” according to a statement from Lockheed Martin Sikorsky and Boeing. “We will review the GAO’s decision and determine our next steps.”

Beyond the statement, GAO could not offer more details about the denial of the challenge. The agency said it needs the respective parties “to promptly identify information that cannot be publicly released” in order to put out a public version of the protest decision.

Sikorsky has won and lost appeals over the years, though Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo noted that Lockheed Martin does not often pursue challenges to contract awards. The parent company acquired Sikorsky in 2015.

As a watchdog agency for Congress, GAO reviews appeals to government contracts and can recommend whether to sustain, deny or dismiss a protest. GAO had 100 days with an April 7 deadline to make its non-binding recommendation in regards to Sikorsky.

Since late last year, Connecticut’s congressional delegation has been vehemently pushing for a detailed briefing with the Army to understand why Sikorsky lost out on the contract to Bell. Those requests were denied nearly half a dozen times, with Army leadership citing the ongoing protest as a reason to hold off on such a briefing.

The lawmakers argued that major questions remained over cost estimates between the two prototypes as well as why Sikorsky was essentially disqualified over a “so-called technical issue” related to equipment that would be added later to the Blackhawk replacement.

While they never received the briefing they repeatedly requested, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently vowed to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that his department will give a “thorough briefing on this issue” after the resolution of the protest. Blumenthal said he got similar promises from Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.

“I am deeply disappointed … and infuriated by the lack of explanation so far” from GAO, Blumenthal said in an interview. “I think it is misguided from what we know so far about the Sikorsky vs. Bell helicopters.”

Blumenthal, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Sikorsky still has options to keep up its challenge to the contract. Until he sees the full GAO report and hears from the Army, Blumenthal said, many unanswered questions remain.