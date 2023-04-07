Sikorsky challenge to Army helicopter contract is denied

Sikorsky President Paul Lemmo, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont were on hand to celebrate Sikorsky’s 100th anniversary and the delivery of its 5,000th Black Hawk helicopter in January. (Erica Phillips, CTMirror.org)
A federal watchdog agency denied Sikorsky’s challenge to the Army’s decision to deny its bid to build the eventual successor to the Black Hawk, dealing a blow to the Stratford-based company and Connecticut’s defense sector.
The Government Accountability Office, which was tasked with reviewing the challenge, concluded in a decision released on Thursday that the Army “reasonably evaluated Sikorsky’s proposal as technically unacceptable” for the future long-range assault aircraft (FLRAA) contract. Sikorsky filed an initial protest on Dec. 28 and a supplemental one in February.
The Army’s FLRAA contract was awarded in December to Texas-based Textron Inc’s Bell over Sikorsky. The contract is worth $1.3 billion to start and up to $7.1 billion for an initial round of production.
According to the federal agency, Sikorsky raised issues about the Army’s selection of Bell’s model — the tilt rotor V-280 Valor — arguing that the proposal was “unacceptable” when it came to engineering design, development evaluation factor and architecture subfactor. Sikorsky also took issue over the evaluation of the cost estimates.
But the GAO ultimately denied and dismissed the protest for a few reasons, noting that the merits of both prototypes are left up to the agency seeking the procurement, which in this case is the Army.