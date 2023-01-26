Six NPD officers honored in promotion ceremony

NORWALK, Conn. — Police officers need to get out of their cars and out from behind their desks to “actively engage in our neighborhoods, to reinvest the community capital of trust in the role of American law enforcement that has been squandered,” Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh said Wednesday.

Walsh and five other officers, as well as the department, were celebrated Wednesday in a City Hall promotion ceremony, where speakers noted recent challenges and changes.

“Years ago, policemen just patrolled the beat, made an arrest, went home,” said Mayor Harry Rilling, former Norwalk Police Chief. “Now they have to be so much more in the performance of their duties. They have to be doctors, they have to be lawyers, they have to be counselors. Not only do they protect us, and our property, but now they guide us. They help us find the resources that we need in order to heal, in order to grow and develop. And that’s what police officers have become. It’s such a challenging, challenging job.”

Honored were:

Chief James Walsh

Deputy Chief Terrence Blake

Lt. Kevin Markert

Lt. Tomasz Podgorski

Sgt. Ramon Tejada

Sgt. Ramon Velazquez

Walsh replaces former Chief Thomas Kulhawik, who retired in December. Blake was promoted to replace Walsh.

Another change is in store, as Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca is retiring Friday.

“We must recognize the struggles that American law enforcement has endured over the past three years,” Walsh said. “Starting with our own NPD family, with the tragic loss of our brother Cesar Ramirez, who lost a courageous battle with cancer in 2020. This loss was followed by COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, social and civil unrest in America, to the nationwide problems of law enforcement retention and recruitment. That affected staffing and the services that we provided.”

Authorized for 181 officers, the department is up to 177 after a dip to 161 in November 2021, officials have said.

‘Modern day police leadership must look cathartically at the issues that have caused the divide between law enforcement and the citizens that we serve and possess the moral courage to affect change,” Walsh said. “In this rapidly evolving world, we must get a clearer understanding of how we can better serve our communities.”

He said, “The best defense against both negative outside forces who seek to dismantle policing as we know it, and negative internal forces who would poison us from within, is to embrace accountability by policing ourselves. As we struggle with recruitment and retention, it might be tempting to lower standards or overlook problem officers, but is the responsibility of every supervisor in this police department to serve as a gatekeeper.”

Bios

According to the program:

Markert

Lt. Kevin Markert was training to join the New York Police Department when the Sept. 11, 2001, attack occurred. Recognized as exemplary by NYPD, he transferred to Norwalk in 2004 as a patrol officer and in 2008 was assigned to the Special Services Division. He join the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and investigated violent, high level drug trafficking organizations, participated in Title III wiretaps and undercover investigations, and was assigned to several high-profile incidents such as the Times Square bombing attempt in 2010.

Markert was promoted to Detective in 2008 and Sergeant in 2014. He supervised the Patrol Division for a year and was then assigned as the Sergeant of the Special Services Division.

He has SWAT training and local honors include Meritorious Commendation, Officer of the Month, Chief’s Letter of Recognition, two Unit Citations, Officer of the Month, and Life Saving Award), Drug Enforcement Administration Certificate of Appreciation, Bridgeport Police Department Achievement in Criminal Investigations, and two United States Attorney’s Office Awards.

Podgorski

Lt. Tomasz Podgorski joined NPD on June 25, 2012, as a lateral transfer from the West Haven Police Department, with two years of patrol experience. Four years later Podgorski was promoted to Detective, then in 2018 became a Patrol Sergeant, and Sergeant of the Community Police Service Division.

He received specialized training as a supervisor, investigator, Emergency Services Unit team member, an Accident Reconstructionist, and as a Field Training Officer. As a Detective, Podgorski was awarded with a citation for Officer of the Month, with a Meritorious Commendation, and with a Unit Citation.

Tejada

Sgt. Ramon Tejada joined NPD on Oct. 1, 2012, after being awarded for excellence at the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council’s academy in Meriden. After two years on patrol, he was transferred to the Special Services Strategic Narcotics Enforcement Team. Back on patrol, he was appointed to the Marine Unit in 2017.

Tejada was selected to be a member of the Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team in 2016 and is currently one of the counter- snipers on the team.

He’s been awarded the Police Service Cross, a Unit Citation award, multiple recognitions for officer of the month, and letters of recognition from Kulhawik.

Tejada served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Marine; his honors and medals include Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and NATO Medal – ISAF Afghanistan.

Velazquez

Sgt. Ramon Velazquez has more than 15 years of policing experience. He began with three years in the Bridgeport Police Department, then transferred to NPD as a patrol officer on the Third Platoon.

Velazquez was awarded a meritorious commendation in 2011 and a unit citation in 2019.