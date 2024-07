Forever Sweet’s owner, Sky Mercedes (Contributed photo)

Forever Sweet Bakery is giving away a free bottles of water (no purchase required) to anyone who enters the shop until summer’s end. According to a news release, the bakery has given out over 200 bottles during the first ten days of this promotion.

Proprietor SKY Mercede said “We are just trying to keep people hydrated.”

Forever Sweet is located in the Walgreen’s plaza, 235 Main Ave in Norwalk. Call them at (954) 214-1501.