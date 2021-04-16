‘Solar for All Norwalk’ webinar today

NORWALK, Conn. — “Solar for All Norwalk,” a new program intended to reduce Eversource homeowners’ energy costs by enabling affordable solar power and efficency upgrades, will be explained in a webinar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday April 22, according to a press release.

From April 22 to July 31, homeowners will have access to a lease program which is said to “cover the full cost of installing, maintaining and ensuring the solar system, with no credit score requirement and no equipment to buy.” The program is driven by a partnership between Bridgeport-based contractor PosiGen and The Connecticut Green Bank.

PosiGen Community Marketing Manager Susan Young said. “We’re changing the misconception that solar is only for the rich, with a program that gives homeowners control of their energy costs.”

Mayor Harry Rilling said “As we celebrate Earth Day, we are looking to make solar and energy efficiency programs more accessible to families to help reduce their carbon footprint and their electric bills. Solar for All Norwalk is an important resource for reducing these financial burdens. I encourage homeowners to look into this program and for members of the community to share this resource.”

Registration for the April 22 webinar is at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zPkbWzUzTZOSJnlAV-UoUg

Address questions to Bryan Baker, Planning Department, City of Norwalk (203) 854-7705, or email [email protected]

Susan Young of PosiGen is at (203) 308-0876, or email [email protected]