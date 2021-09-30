Solar program extended; Art Space event and an honor for the Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Solar for All program extended

High schoolers eligible to attend Norwalk Art Space event for free

Maritime Aquarium wins education award

Solar energy

The “Solar for All” program, by which Eversource homeowners can reduce their energy costs via affordable solar power and efficiency upgrades, will be extended until October 31 due to high interest, according to a press release. Said to “cover the full cost of installing, maintaining and insuring the solar system, with no credit score requirement and no equipment to buy,” the program is driven by a partnership between Bridgeport-based contractor PosiGen and The Connecticut Green Bank. The kickoff webinar held in April can be seen at Solar for All – Norwalk – Homeowner’s Workshop – Zoom

To learn more, visit the Norwalk Public Library:

Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave. 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 30 or Thursday Oct. 14.

SoNo Branch, 10 Washington St. 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 5.

Details are also at Solar for All CT Posts Archive – PosiGen Solar, or by calling (844) 787-6527.

Free Callen Schaub Art Space tix

Norwalk area high school students are eligible for free tickets to “Live Painting with Callen Schaub” at the Norwalk Art Space, located at 455 West Ave., on Wednesday Oct. 6. According to a press release, 25 student tickets will be given away, first come first served, for each of two shows (5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.).

Montreal-based abstract artist Schaub is said to use paint, machines, and natural forces to put on a show of his creative process.

Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and specialty desserts from Marcia Selden Catering. Tickets for non-high schoolers cost $125, with all proceeds going towards the Art Space’s free programs.

The tickets are at CALLEN SCHAUB EVENT | TheNorwalkArtSpace. Callen Schaub’s site is Callen Schaub. Learn more about the Norwalk Art Space at HOME | TheNorwalkArtSpace.

Aquarium wins education award

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) has recognized The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s virtual science curriculum as 2020’s “Best Educational Initiative By Any U.S. Zoo Or Aquarium,” out of a field of 241 accredited institutions. The AZA judges said, “This program has impressive reach and is connected to many diverse communities around the world with its inclusive approach of different languages and abilities.”

It was the fifth AZA award won by the Aquarium in the past six years, and the first AZA top education award presented for a virtual program.

The Aquarium’s original 10 program offering was ready for teachers just 10 days after Aquarium staff met with Norwalk Public School officials upon the pandemic’s emergence in March of 2020. That first offering has since swelled to 23 STEM-based K-thru-12 programs, augmented by public presentations, Spanish programs, virtual summer camp, sign language translations, and adaptations for students with autism and Down’s syndrome. Lessons on animals, conservation, habitats and other marine science topics have been livestreamed to over 38,000 students and individuals across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman said, “The educational reach of zoos and aquariums is extending far beyond their physical walls, and far beyond what had been the traditional limits in the relationship to their audiences. At a time last spring when students, teachers and parents were desperately in need of science content and educational structure, zoos and aquariums provided it. And The Maritime Aquarium especially fulfilled this vital need quickly, broadly and effectively.”

Naiman said that that the Aquarium will continue to offer online educational programs beyond the pandemic.

Aquarium President Jason Patlis said, “The pandemic has profoundly impacted all aspects of our lives, but none more so than those of our children and students, who have lost 18 months of critically important in-person education experiences. The Maritime Aquarium moved literally overnight to stand up an entirely new paradigm of interactive virtual learning, and to fill the void left by the sudden closure of schools across the nation. The positive response of teachers, parents and students confirmed the value of our programs, and this national award confirms the quality of our programs.”

The Aquarium’s current educational program lineup is at Distance Learning. Additional offerings for families and individuals are at virtual programs for families.