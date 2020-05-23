Some Norwalk photos #10

NORWALK, Conn. – A SoNo development had a signature feature installed Friday: a 16- by 36-foot open air swimming pool atop its six-story building.

F. D. Rich Company, Fuller Development and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners, the developers of Harbourside SONO, sent photos of the latest work on the 129-unit development at 123 Water St., slated for completion in November, they said.

The Transit Oriented Development received Zoning approval in August 2018. The press release describes plans for a roof top party room with caterer’s kitchen, bar, baths and showers, two al fresco grills, lounge chairs and soft seating area, with panoramic views of Norwalk Harbor, Vets Memorial Park and across the sound to the North shore of Long Island.

It features on-site parking, a state-of-the-art gym, club room, resident lounge, conference facilities, outdoor porches and Bruce Beinfield Architecture, along with 4,000 square feet of ground floor office space available for lease.