Some Norwalk photos #7

NORWALK, Conn. – Hey folks, look – an ETA at The SoNo Collection. Two actually: Apple says it’s opening on Feb. 15 and a Chinese restaurant says it’s opening Sunday.

Down the aisle from the third-floor Chinese restaurant, food kiosks are now open for business.

NancyOnNorwalk ran into mall “Mayor” Matt Seebeck on Saturday and he reported that business was good over the holidays. The SoNo Collection is doing what he predicted it would for years: serve as a place for multigenerational families to do fun things and then have dinner together, he said.

In a move that should surprise no one, Apple announced this week that it’s closing its Stamford store, according to 9to5Mac. The website reports that the Norwalk Apple will feature a video wall and Forum.

Apple states that Forum displays are “mobile screens created by Apple’s design team specifically for Today at Apple sessions, and updated seating and sound, along with wall displays to showcase the products that help customers get the most out of their Apple products.”