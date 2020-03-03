Some Norwalk photos #9

NORWALK, Conn. – Behold the long-defunct diner at 137 Connecticut Avenue. Recently there’s been some activity in the old building, next to Zack’s Barbershop and Baci Deli, so we decided to take a look.

Signs in the window, showing what appear to be articles from The Hour, indicate that Joseph Flynn brought the diner to Norwalk from Port Chester, N.Y. in 1927. John Ferandino operated it as John’s Diner from 1939 until he turned 90 years old, turning it over to his son.

Another article shows that Michael Ferandino ran it until he was 65. Still another sign in the window proclaims that it’s been closed since 1994.

In late 2018, a prospective tenant obtained a building permit to construct a 600 square foot addition in the rear of the 800 square foot building, with the intention of opening a Mexican restaurant. Unfortunately, he used the wrong plywood, according to Building Department staff members. The work is stalled.