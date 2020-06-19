Some Norwalk photos: NHS ends school year

About Nancy
Nancy came to Norwalk in September 2010 and, after reporting on Norwalk for two years for another company, launched NancyOnNorwalk.com with her husband Mark Chapman so they could engage in journalism the way it was meant to be done. Sadly Mark, a career journalist and NoN editor, died in 2016.
Nancy kept at it, and her team has grown to include a volunteer Board of Directors plus freelance writers, editors, and videographers dedicated to covering Norwalk. In 2019, NancyOnNorwalk was recognized by the Connecticut Chapter of the Society for Professional Journalist for excellence in journalism, winning several awards including its coveted First Amendment Award. SPJ recognized NancyOnNorwalk again in 2020, with eight awards.
Nancy has a son, Eric, the web developer who designed and built this site. Nancy also has two cats – a senior beauty and a youthful cutie who offer comfort and company while Nancy works. Her favorite color is purple.