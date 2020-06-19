Quantcast

Some Norwalk photos: NHS ends school year

Norwalk High School staff members Maria Scicchitano (left) and Maryann Dimeglio process a laptop returned by Norwalk High School Senior Nelson Osorto, right, Thursday. Masked NHS staff worked under a tarp in front of the school to collect books and laptops, and distribute caps, gowns, and gifts to graduating seniors. (Bob Welsh)

Norwalk High School Senior Nelson Osorto receives a cap, gown, and gift from school secretary Joy Skowronski. He plans to attend Norwalk Community College in the fall. Norwalk High School’s 378 graduating seniors will be feted at an Aug. 2 ceremony at Calf Pasture Beach. (Bob Welsh)

Norwalk High School Senior Rolemiche Jeannis receives her cap, gown, and graduation gift from school secretary Joy Skowronski. Jeannis will attend Quinnipiac University in the fall. Each graduating NHS senior will receive a Class of 2020 fleece blanket personalized with the student’s name, courtesy of the school post-graduation party committee. The gift is in lieu of the committee’s traditional all-night drug- and alcohol-free graduation party, which could not be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Bob Welsh)

Ursula Fusco, Maria Scicchitano, Maryann Dimeglio, and Joy Skowronski donned masks Thursday to collect books and laptops, and distribute graduation materials, in front of Norwalk High School’s main entrance. Fusco, Scicchitano, and Skowronski are school secretaries; Dimeglio is a bookkeeper. (Bob Welsh)

