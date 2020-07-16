Some Norwalk photos: West Avenue renovation

NORWALK, Conn. — The former First Church of Christ Scientist church on West Avenue is being converted into an art gallery and cafe, Norwalk officials say.

The property was bought by Norwalk 455 West Avenue LLC for $1,060,000 in August, City records show. It had been owned by YMA LLC since 2005, and before that, First Church of Christ Scientist, since 1940.

Belpointe Capital had sought to buy the property for its Waypointe complex but could not complete the deal, Paxton Kinol once said. Norwalk 455 West Avenue LLC is based in New York City. Alexandra Korryr and Robin Panovka are listed as members.

The art gallery and café will be on the first floor and an art studio with a classroom on the lower level, a Zoning application made on behalf of Korryr and Panovka, under The Norwalk Art Space LLC, states. Four parking spaces are being added to the 16 noncomforming parking spaces that were already part of the property.