SoNo Branch Library; Maritime Aquarium; Lockwood-Mathews Mansion

Magdalena Gomez book signing

Author Magdalena Gómez will commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month when she discusses and signs copies of her new new book, Mija: A Memoir Noir (Hellotrope Books, 2022), from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at the SoNo Branch Library, located at 10 Washington St. in South Norwalk. Free copies of the book, a bittersweet account of Gomez’ South Bronx upbringing, will be given to the first 60 event registrants, according to a news release. Register at www.norwalkpl.org/sono, or by calling (203) 899-2730, ext. 15902.

A Fellow of the Academy of American Poets, a New England Public Radio Arts and Humanities Awardee, and a member of the State of Massachusetts COVID-19 Cultural Impact Commission,

Gomez previously authored Shameless Woman (Red Sugarcane Press, 2014) and co-edited Bullying: Replies, Rebuttals, Confessions and Catharsis (Skyhorse Publishing, 2012). She’s Poet Laureate of Springfield Massachusetts, where her poem Mother to a Stranger’s Child (can I get a witness?) is the focus of composer/conductor Kevin Scott’s new orchestral work debuting there.

Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris recalls first meeting Gomez in 1999: “I saw Magdalena at a talent showcase in Hartford, Conn. and we immediately clicked. The acting and punchline timing she put into storytelling impressed me. I knew I wanted to bring her to Norwalk because she wasn’t a boring storyteller. She knows how to bring stories to life and make them meaningful to her audience.”

“I am excited to return to the Norwalk Community,” Gómez said. “Sherelle always made me feel seen, valued and appreciated. She is a boon to your community and everyone whose lives she has touched.”

Gomez’ website is at www.mijamemoir.com.

Homeschool Day

Homeschool Day at the Maritime Aquarium is slated for Friday Oct. 21, according to a news release. Programs regularly offered to traditional school groups will be available to homeschool students.

Offerings include:

“Meet the Animals” (age 4 and up) featuring live crabs and snails.

“Shark Safari,” (age 7 and up) discussing sharks’ survival throughout millions of years.

“Career Tours,” (age 10 and up) showingbehind-the-scenes Aquarium operations. to find out what they need to do to work in a similar setting someday. We will also have our interactive educational space,

“Marine Life Encounter Cruise” exploring Long Island Sound’s creatures aboard the Aquarium’s ultra-modern research vessel.

“Sea and Discover Zone” (early learners) includes fishtail storytimes at 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

There’s also the new 4D Halloween movie “Happy Family 4D”

Homeschool Day discount Aquarium admission costs $14 for children (ages 3-12), $19 for adults, and $18 for seniors (65+). Each program has a separate admission charge as well. Details and registration are at www.maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will host its annual Tea on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2 until 4 p.m. according to a news release. Doors open at 1:30.

In line with the event’s theme “Fashion Influencers Across History,” eminent historical costume and textiles expert Kathleen Craughwell-Varda will discuss charismatic American fashion tastemakers in her presentation “Looking for Jackie: American Fashion Icons.” Craughwell-Varda, whose articles have appeared in various exhibition catalogs, is director of the state library’s cultural collections preservation program Conservation ConneCTion.

Co-chaired by Museum Trustees Pam Murrin and Victoria Vandamm, the Tea will include refreshments, a silent auction and a hat contest. “This event is a unique way to enjoy the museum, spend a Sunday afternoon that is fun and informative,” Murrin said, “and give back to a truly special cause, experiencing a social engagement in this historical grand home, partaking of a cultural moment on fashion and influential women, and enjoying fine refreshments donated by our generous network of supporters.”

The Museum is located at 295 West Ave. in Norwalk.

Event sponsors include M&T Bank and Bigelow Tea, with tea catering courtesy of Festivities.

Tickets are $60 for members and $65 for non-members. Get them, and view the Museum’s full schedule of events at :www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

World Mental Health Day

A free workout and HydroMassage© awaits you at any Crunch Fitness location, according to a news release.

Crunch’s offer is made to commemorate World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10). Research cited by Crunch shows that a majority of people who exercise regularly do so to foster mental and emotional wellbeing. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says that even one vigorous-to-moderate workout can reduce one’s risk of depression and anxiety, and also improvie sleep.

HydroMassage is a user-customized process with adjustable warm water spray jets.

Sign up at https://info.crunch.com/free-trial-3-day-fh.