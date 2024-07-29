SoNo Collection appeals new, lower appraisal

The SoNo Collection, just after 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

The SoNo Collection, one of the largest taxpayers in Norwalk, is appealing its new assessed value after the latest property revaluation from the city.

As a part of the 2023 revaluation, the city found the appraised value of the property, located at 100–101 North Water Street, to be $224,956,130 and its assessed value, or 70% of that, to be $157,469,290. The assessed value is what the property owner pays taxes on.

According to the complaint filed in Superior Court by Norwalk Land Development, LLC, owner of the SoNo Collection, the “valuation of this property… was grossly excessive, disproportionate, and unlawful.” The complaint asks the court to reduce the assessment and the amount of the tax as well as reimburse the owner for “any overpayment of taxes.”

The owner of the mall appealed first to the city’s Board of Assessment Appeals, but the board decided not to hold a hearing, meaning that the value would not be changed. According to the complaint, the property owner claims to be “aggrieved by the decision of the Board of Assessment Appeals of the City of Norwalk with respect to this Property.”

But the value of the mall significantly dropped from the prior appraisals, according to city records.

Following the 2019 revaluation, the mall was appraised at $385 million, with an assessed value of $269.5 million.

In a response filed by the city, it denied that the appraised value was wrong, and said the other claims were up to the mall’s owners to prove.

As a part of the 2023 revaluation, the city saw commercial property values across Norwalk decrease, while residential property values rose, shifting the tax burden more onto the residents. The city’s Board of Estimate and Taxation voted to phase in the new property values over a four-year period in an effort to mitigate the tax increases on residents.

The owners of the SoNo Collection also have requested an extension of time to get its appraisal done, as part of an effort to show the city’s appraisal is incorrect. The extension asks for a September 30 deadline to submit the documents to the court, and the city “consents to this motion.”

The SoNo Collection isn’t the only property owner in the city appealing its appraisal. More than 80 others have appeals in Superior Court, including many of the city’s large-scale developments and property owners, such as AGW Sono Partners, which owns many properties in the Washington Street Historic District; the owner of the Curb Apartment complex; King Industries; Head of the Harbor; Norwalk Center, which owns 10 Norden Place; and more.