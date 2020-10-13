SoNo Collection says ‘boo;’ new brewery in SoNo, a Chamber series and flu shots

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

Have a ‘Great Pumpkin Experience’ at The SoNo Collection

at The SoNo Collection SoNo Brewing Company announces launch

announces launch Chamber offers virtual Small Business Development Academy

offers virtual Small Business Development Academy Norwalk flu shot drive-thru this Saturday

Mall offers families and art enthusiasts alike ‘safe (and spooky)’ seasonal fun

“The Great Pumpkin Experience,” an event featuring art and live music, will take place at The SoNo Collection Bloomingdale’s Court from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Oct. 17-18, according to a press release. Twentyfive pumpkins custom painted by noted artist Marco Santini will be offered for sale, with proceeds benefitting the artists advocacy group Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County.

Santini, whose murals adorn two Manhattan Bloomingdale’s, will paint three larger-than-life pumpkins in the mall beginning Thursday. DIY pumpkin painting kits will be given away while supplies last at the weekend event to shoppers 16 and older who present proof of a qualifying same-day $75 purchase. Bill payments are not eligible.

Norwalk’s namesake ale now available

“Water Street Double IPA” is the inaugural beverage from Norwalk’s newly-established SoNo Brewing Company, according to a press release which states availability at Al’s Liquors, Beverage King, Old Post Liquors, Rowayton Wine Shop, Stew Leonard’s, Total Wine, Beer World, and Bev Max. Future artisan brews to be announced by SoNo Brewing principals Don Trooien and John Buckman include “Switch Tower Pale Ale”, “Post Road Pilsner” and “Old Well Ale, ” as well as spiked seltzer, hard cider, and whiskey made from the beer. Company plans to open a tap room in SoNo in 2021 are also in the works.

“It’s a crowded market with a lot of competition, but we believe we have a brand that local people will get behind, and a product that will deliver a taste worthy of its name,” said Buckman.

Chamber offers free advice

Interested in learning how to start your own business? The Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce has you covered. Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and running until Wednesday, Dec. 9, the chamber will be hosting its annual Small Business Development Academy virtually.

“Learn how to start and sustain your own business with this free weekly program, addressing topics essential to running a successful business—presented by experienced professionals,” a flyer for the program reads.

The kickoff session on Oct. 28 will feature Michele Stuart, owner of Michele’s Pies, a gourmet pie shop that serves homemade sweet and savory pies, cookies, tea breads, and other pastries.

Each session will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Topics include: setting it up, having a plan, getting the money, planning for a profit, and attracting customers.

For more information or to enroll, visit norwalkchamberofcommerce.com.

Get your flu shot

A drive-thru flu clinic for anyone ages 6 months and older will be held by the Norwalk Health Department at Veteran’s Park 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 17, according to a press release. Rain date is Saturday Oct. 24. Advance registration is required at https://www.norwalkct.org/762/ Flu-Shots. Each attendee must fill out a separate form. If you have questions or are unable to register online, call the Department at (203) 854-7985.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles, and will be vaccinated in the arm closest to the vehicle’s window. Short sleeves are requested, face masks are required, and people running a fever or not feeling well should stay home.

Health plans covering the cost are Medicare Part B, Medicaid, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, ConnectiCare, HealthyCT, United, and Cigna. Plan members will need to present insurance cards. The cost for those not covered by one of these plans is $25, or $50 for the high-dose senior (65 and up) vaccine. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.

Bad weather postponements and other updates will be posted at https://www.norwalkct.org/ 676/Health or www.facebook.com/norwalkhealth.