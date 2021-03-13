SoNo Collection to see overdue opening of prominent tenant

NORWALK, Conn. — Yard House, a restaurant seated in a prominent street-side corner of Norwalk’s new mall, is having its long-delayed opening in April, a spokesperson said.

The eatery, known for offering more than 100 beers on tap, looked poised to open soon when The SoNo Collection closed for the pandemic a year ago. It’s expected to provide more than 150 jobs and interviews are underway, Jessica Dinon said.

“Each Yard House is literally built around its expansive bar, which serves as the centerpiece of the restaurant. A selection of taps are reserved for local and regional beers,” she wrote. “In Norwalk, these include Bright Blonde Ale by Half Full Brewery from Stamford, Geobunny Hazy IPA by Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield, and Road to Ruin Imperial IPA by Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford. To complement the expansive beer list, the restaurant’s menu features globally inspired dishes and twists on classics made from scratch daily, ensuring there’s something for everyone who visits.”

Yard House, located on the corner of West Avenue and North Water Street, is opening April 12, she said. Prospective employees can apply by texting code NORWALK to 37238 or online at www.yardhouse.com/careers. Interviews are taking place through March 27.