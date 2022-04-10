SoNo mixed use development sale noted; help City track COVID results

DPW will take mattresses

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

F.D. Rich’ success with South Norwalk development earns recognition

‘Sale of the Year’

South Norwalk luxury apartment complex Harbourside SoNo’s sale last year for $55.5 million is cited as “2021 Fairfield County Multifamily Sale of the Year” by commercial real estate association NAIOP, according to a news release from the complex’s developer, Stamford-based F.D. Rich Company. The $55.5 million figure set a new record for price per net rentable square foot.

Located at 123 Water St., the six-story development was appraised at $50 million on Norwalk’s 2020 Grand List, after being valued at $8,733,310 in 2019. Rich paid $ $2,675,000 for the property in 2016, then built the apartment complex.

Rich sold a 50% stake in Harbourside SoNo to a partnership of Fuller Development and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners when construction began. Beinfield Architects and Gooding Architects collaborated on the design, and M&T Bank provided financing. The complex was 100% leased within 9 months of its 2020 opening.

Rich CEO Thomas L. Rich, who conceived the project, said, “It’s very special for us to be recognized by a jury of our peers. Thank you to NAIOP. This recognition would not have been possible without the efforts of my partners, Sam Fuller and Clay Fowler, and my team on the ground who delivered an exceptional building. That said, it’s bittersweet for our team when we sell a property that we put our hearts and souls into to create. Some of the most satisfying aspects of building apartments for us is witnessing the community that takes root and in seeing the friendships that are created amongst the residents. At F. D. Rich Management, we happily take our customer service role to the next level and our tenants, who become our friends, take comfort in knowing we are always there for them above and beyond the call.”

Health Department’s new COVID portal

COVID-19 self-tests and the new Norwalk Health Department (NHD) COVID-19 Self-Reporting Portal are discussed in an NHD news release offering these key takeaways:

Report a positive result at City of Norwalk Health Department (arcgis.com). You’ll get quarantine guidelines, and an NHD staffer may reach out to guide you and answer your questions.

A Quarantine and Isolation Calculator with related info is at COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation | CDC.

Further info about self-tests is at Self-Testing At Home or Anywhere | CDC.

The NHD website is www.norwalkhealth.com.

Drop off mattresses and box springs

Unwanted mattresses and box springs can be dropped off for recycling from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on three upcoming Saturdays (Apr. 30, Jun. 25, and Sep. 24) at the Norwalk Public Works Center, located at 15 South Smith St., in the parking area next to the gas pumps. The mattresses and box springs must be clean and dry, and the collection is only open to Norwalk residents.

A news release attributes this program to “The Mattress Recycling Council’s Connecticut Bye Bye Mattress Program.”

More info is said to be at www.ByeByeMattress.com, or www.norwalkct.org/3127/Mattress-Recycling, or by calling (855) 700-9973 or Norwalk Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.