SoNo startup seeks to stay in Norwalk, looks for investors

NORWALK, Conn. – When the marquee of the Palace Theater on Main Street was turned on a few months ago after being off for over 15 years, people started to take notice, according to Brian Przypek.

“Some people just stop by, see the marquee, knock on the door and say, ‘what is it?'” he said, with a smile. “And a few of them have never left.”

But now, Przypek and his creative incubator, MediaBenders, are hoping to keep those lights up and running.

“We’re in danger of being displaced,” he said. “We’ve been here for eight months and we’re hoping to purchase the building so we don’t have to move. We are basically a creative incubator. We take artists, musicians, podcast makers, writers, painters, you name it, if it’s fine arts, or some media-related we do it.”

Przypek said that he couldn’t discuss specifics of the potential sale of the building, but said because the company is currently renting, if they don’t purchase the space and the property gets sold, they might have to move.

“We’re currently renting—there’s a possibility that the building will change hands and when it does change hands, that leaves us with a little bit of limbo, and you can see why we’re not in any hurry to move because we’ve got two 24-foot trucks worth of equipment and people from all over the place who moved to Norwalk,” he said, while sitting in historic vaudeville theater, that is now used as a studio. “The town likes us, we like the town.”

The goal is to purchase the space, which now features the studio, multiple audio editing rooms, production rooms, graphic design and recording spaces. According to property records, it’s currently owned by a LLC titled Palace Theatre Re Assoc.

The theater itself was built by Samuel Roodner and opened its doors on December 21, 1914. Pryzpek said it used to serve as a warm up or the precursor to playing at the Palace Theater in New York City.

Right now, on any given day, the theater is home to a podcast taping, a hip hop album recording, a sci-fi comedy TV show shooting, and documentary editing.

Przypek started the company over eight months ago, after he said he identified a need for creatives to launch their brands and products.

“Most of the kids that go to film school, art school, music school end up graduating deeply in debt and then what instantly happens is they lose access to all the equipment and facilities that they were trained to use,” he said. “Then they’re in debt, they end up getting low paying jobs just to pay off their student loans and then there’s this big gap of time before they’re on their feet, before they can afford to pay $100 an hour for a recording studio, or rent the cameras needed to make their short films and pay for the crew and all that so they just stall.”

Pryzpek, who worked in the film and television industry for over 30 years, said that he saw a need for many aspiring creatives.

“So I saw a need there and figured there was a gap that needed to be filled,” he said. “There’s all other kinds of incubators going on in every other industry, I was like let me try this. So I took over the building and it’s not easy to keep it going, I’m pretty much bootstrapping it right now that’s why we’re looking for investors.”

One of the biggest things is getting their name out there. Members of their music label, ALL Music, will be performing next month at South by Southwest, a 10-day festival featuring creatives from tech, film, media and music industries.

“They got invited to South by Southwest to perform, we’re going to be shooting a documentary about the whole process of unknown, they’re all young in their early twenties, kids with the biggest break of their life, getting to perform at South by Southwest,” Pryzpek said.

They’ve also been partnering with companies, such as LUM, a social music streaming app, to allow artists to come and tape performances that are live-streamed as well as produced pieces based on their performance.

The company also launched a GoFundMe page for community members looking to support their work.

“Media Benders has brought the Palace Theater back online after only 6 months of residence and has invigorated the neighborhood in the process,” a statement from the GoFundMe read. “Recent renovations and infrastructure improvements have restored the facade and marque helping to bring the building back to its former splendor. Media Benders plans to purchase the building and continue to breathe life into this historic structure and the surrounding community.”

Pryzpek said he hopes the incubator can stay in place and their work can grow and continue.

“If they come here to work and I see progress, and I’m a pretty good judge of talent, having been around talented people for three decades, if I sense talent, I see drive and they’re well behaved—they’re welcome,” he said. “People are learning skills. It’s a great way to spend your day.”