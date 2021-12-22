Sorry, but…

You know how I learn about computers? I contact Dell and watch while some technician fixes mine, sometimes correcting something stupid I’ve done.

So when my mother couldn’t get her new mouse to work recently, I installed Logitech Options because I am so smart, and I tried to connect her mouse. When that didn’t work, I tried connecting her mouse to my computer, thinking I’d get her unifying receiver to recognize the mouse and then plug the receiver back into her machine. Maybe the newly established connection would function, like a muscle memory.

But no, my computer didn’t see her mouse either. Were the batteries good? I figured they had to be, but I silently cursed because although I have a battery tester, I have no idea where I’ve left it.

I told Mom I couldn’t help. Then I decided to open the back of her new mouse. Oh. She hadn’t pulled out the little piece of paper that blocks the battery contacts from giving the mouse power. No wonder it didn’t work.

She says there were no instructions with her new mouse. How would she know she had to open the mouse? And how do you do that anyway?

At least I’ve learned about Logitech Options. I’m so smart!

So anyway, I’ve just learned more from Dell. My “something stupid” today was installing Windows 11. I took the bait Sunday and on Monday, my computer got balky. I tried to open Photoshop; nothing happened. I tried control-alt-delete and nothing happened.

Force quit. Usable again.

Tuesday morning, I went to Dell Support Assist and checked for updates. It said I critically needed a graphics driver; I thought that would probably solve the problem so I pushed the right buttons.

But I was working away Tuesday evening, happily watching a YouTube video of an obscure City meeting and thinking maybe I’d tell you about it, when said computer just stopped working. I could see everything on the remote monitor I’m using but the computer itself was grey. I figured I’d wait – it needs some time.

No, that wasn’t it. Two force quits later and it was still grey.

Which is all to tell you the reason why there’s nothing from me on the website this morning! I’ve had another lesson from Dell.

I knew there was some trick. I thought maybe the tech would tell me to force quit the computer and then frantically push F12 repeatedly while it was rebooting. No… what I needed to do was unplug the computer and then push the power button for at least 20 seconds, so all the electricity runs out of it.

Why does that work? I don’t know. But after the computer came alive, I let Ashish take over; he fiddled with it for a little while (the graphics driver had not installed) and now we’re all hoping it’s fine.

So there’s nothing new on NancyOnNorwalk and it’s not because Nancy is taking an early holiday. It’s not because I’m sick. It’s just that sometimes I’m smart and sometimes I’m stupid.

Maybe next time I will remember that trick. I told Ashish I would! But I doubt it.