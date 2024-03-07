South Norwalk Could Have Two Side-by-Side Hotels

A look at the preliminary plans for a new hotel in South Norwalk.

The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission got its first look Wednesday at new proposed plans for an 8-story, 100-room hotel at 25 and 31-35 South Main Street, next to the Marriott SoNo Residence Inn.

“There was a proposal to extend the Residence Inn, but the deal with Residence Inn did not materialize,” said Attorney Liz Suchy, who was representing the applicant.

The commission had previously approved those plans, which included an eight-story addition with 48 rooms.

Suchy said that with the closing of the DoubleTree on Connecticut Avenue, “there is a need for hotel rooms in Norwalk.”

Seelan Pather, the architect for the project, said the “basic design approach here was to be contextual with the street.”

A look at the front of the new proposed hotel on South Main Street.

The design for the building is similar to that of the neighboring Residence Inn, Pather said, and is being conceived to evoke other buildings in the area.

The property, which he said would “feel like a luxury hotel,” would also include a pool overlooking the train tracks that run behind the building, a solar array, and another rooftop bar.

“We’re going to to do one here again, also with views of the Sound,” he said, similar to the SoNo Sky Bar at the Residence Inn. The other rooftop bar in the area was part of Evaritos, which closed last year.

A look at the preliminary plans from the back.

“This hotel is expected to generate more than $400,000 in property taxes,” Suchy said, noting that it would also add 25-30 full-time jobs.

Commissioner Nick Kantor asked if they had considered preserving the façade of 25 South Main Street, as it’s a “nicer, historical-looking building.”

“We did—it really inhibits the ability to execute the plan, it’s a tight site,” Pather said. “In the previous scheme, the access to this [expanded] hotel was through the Residence Inn. Because we don’t have that access to the Residence Inn, that limits us.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize a design peer review of the plans. The commission was just conducting a preliminary review. A larger presentation will follow when the applicant returns for a public hearing at a future meeting.