Quantcast
,

South Norwalk Library’s makeover goes public today

By


Mayor Rilling will unveil the South Norwalk Library’s newly renovated first floor today from 11 a.m. until noon, at 10 Washington Street in SoNo.  Accompanying the Mayor will be Norwalk Library Board Chair Moina Noor and Norwalk Library Director Sherelle Harris.  

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the library’s upgrade includes enhanced lighting, new furniture in sunlit areas for increased natural light, and spaced-out seating in the computer area to promote privacy and enhance health and safety. 

According to a news release, the renovation is “part of the City’s commitment to enhancing residents’ quality of life… a result of feedback the City received from its 2019 community focus groups on ways to make our community libraries more accessible, user-friendly and comfortable.”

Recommended

Residents weigh in against Norwalk River barge proposal: “Our worst nightmare was actually a real possibility” 
Residents weigh in against Norwalk River barge proposal: “Our worst nightmare was actually a real possibility” 
Dog-tag deadline: Your beagle must be legal by July 1st
Dog-tag deadline: Your beagle must be legal by July 1st
A local meeting
Finance Committee recommends authorizing $70.2 million in new bonds; tax appeals reduce ‘grand list’ revenues

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

McMurrer and Murray resign from Common Council

Residents weigh in against Norwalk River barge proposal: “Our worst nightmare was actually a real possibility” 

Paying for Norwalk High School and South Norwalk School: Finance Committee adjusts funding for projects

Norwalk, pivoting to EVs, will add 4 Teslas to City vehicle fleet

Norwalk committee gets first look at proposed Complete Streets ordinance

Recent Comments