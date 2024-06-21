South Norwalk Library’s makeover goes public today

Mayor Rilling will unveil the South Norwalk Library’s newly renovated first floor today from 11 a.m. until noon, at 10 Washington Street in SoNo. Accompanying the Mayor will be Norwalk Library Board Chair Moina Noor and Norwalk Library Director Sherelle Harris.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the library’s upgrade includes enhanced lighting, new furniture in sunlit areas for increased natural light, and spaced-out seating in the computer area to promote privacy and enhance health and safety.

According to a news release, the renovation is “part of the City’s commitment to enhancing residents’ quality of life… a result of feedback the City received from its 2019 community focus groups on ways to make our community libraries more accessible, user-friendly and comfortable.”