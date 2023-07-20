South Norwalk man charged with robbery shortly after incident

Sean Hassan Jarrett, 29, of 100 South Main St. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police nabbed a robbery suspect within half an hour of a 911 call, according to a department news release.

At about 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch received a call advising that a Black man had just entered a Connecticut Avenue gas station, displaying a knife, a news release said. He demanded cigarettes and a lighter, then left the store on foot.

Officers discovered unlocked doors in a commercial building nearby, prompting a check within, the release said. They quickly discovered suspect Sean Hassan Jarrett, who was immediately taken into custody.

“Witnesses to the robbery confirmed that Jarrett was the individual seen in the gas station,” Sgt. Sofia Gulino wrote. “Jarrett was transported to Norwalk Police Department where he was charged and held on bond. No persons were injured during this incident.”