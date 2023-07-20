Quantcast
,

South Norwalk man charged with robbery shortly after incident

By


Sean Hassan Jarrett, 29, of 100 South Main St. (Norwalk Police Department)

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police nabbed a robbery suspect within half an hour of a 911 call, according to a department news release.

At about 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch received a call advising that a Black man had just entered a Connecticut Avenue gas station, displaying a knife, a news release said. He demanded cigarettes and a lighter, then left the store on foot.

Officers discovered unlocked doors in a commercial building nearby, prompting a check within, the release said. They quickly discovered suspect Sean Hassan Jarrett, who was immediately taken into custody.

“Witnesses to the robbery confirmed that Jarrett was the individual seen in the gas station,” Sgt. Sofia Gulino wrote. “Jarrett was transported to Norwalk Police Department where he was charged and held on bond. No persons were injured during this incident.”

Arrested: Sean Hassan Jarrett, 29, of 100 South Main St.

Bond: $150,000

Charges: Robbery 1, Criminal Trespass 1, Larceny 6, Threatening 2

  • Norwalk Police anonymous tip line: 203-854-3111
  • Detective Bureau information line: 203-854-1011
  • Norwalk Police website: www.norwalkpd.com
  • Anonymous TEXT tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

    • Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Advertisement


    Donate today!

    We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

    Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

    Make a donation
    Advertisement


    Popular Stories

    Norwalk tax dept software conversion problems hit some taxpayers with late, inaccurate bills

    Read More

    Leaf blower ordinance advances to Norwalk Common Council

    Mayoral campaigns report second quarter fundraising totals

    McMurrer changes mind, will run for Council reelection – with Murray, not Kydes

    Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

    Advertisement


    Recent Comments