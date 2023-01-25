South Norwalk Neighborhood School is needed

Norwalk Public Schools is committed to engaging our families, including them in their child’s academic success, and making it easy for them to be an active participant in their school community.

Over the last 40 years, families in South Norwalk were not afforded the same level of accessibility to their child’s school as other families around the district who were fortunate enough to have a neighborhood school near their home. South Norwalk families faced multiple barriers to being an active participant in their child’s learning.

The new South Norwalk school is helping to break down those barriers such as transportation and communication. The new neighborhood school allows parents and guardians in that community to more easily engage with school staff and other families.

Norwalk Public Schools prides itself on neighborhood schools, and families in every neighborhood should get that opportunity. Incoming students living in South Norwalk will no longer be subjected to long bus rides across town to attend school. They will be able to attend school with the friends they’ve made across the street or at the neighborhood park.

Their families who struggled with transportation barriers can now walk to the school, communicate with the teachers and staff in person more often, and attend after school activities which builds community, a top priority for Principal Dr. Alycia Rhinehart.

Under Dr. Rhinehart’s leadership, the South Norwalk Neighborhood School is committed to giving these parents a voice that they’ve never had before due to their location and the subsequent barriers to access. These voices will play an important role in the growth and evolution of the school, from the point of this first year of students within the incubator school and beyond.

If you are a parent with a child who is lucky enough to have access to a neighborhood school, please put yourself in the shoes of those parents in South Norwalk.

Imagine having to tell your inbound kindergartner that they will not be attending the same school as their best friend who lives next door, and that instead they will be getting on a bus very early every morning to go up to the Cranbury area for their school, joining a class of other 5-year-olds that they most likely have never met before. Then they will need to take a long bus ride back home each day.

Add on to that the travel that you as a parent will need to handle when parent-teacher conferences, school concerts and every other campus event happens – for six years.

I think that if you were to ask the parents and students of the South Norwalk community if the launching of their new and long-awaited school was a want or a need, the response would be a resounding – it’s a need. And it has been for 40 long years.