South Norwalk residents surprised by noisy helicopter

NORWALK, Conn. — A helicopter flying low over South Norwalk’s shoreline Monday morning, reportedly disturbing residents, was surveying for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Resident Hal Fass said the “low flying helicopter hovered over the South Norwalk neighborhoods of Harbor View, Village Creek, Harbor Shores, and more for nearly two hours, creating a major distraction and disturbing the peace with its overwhelming noise. We were given no notice that it would be happening, nor any explanation of why it was happening and who was doing it.”

At 3:18 p.m., NancyOnNorwalk asked Norwalk Chief of Staff Thomas Livingston for an explanation. Livingston said it was the first he’d heard of the helicopter and he’d look into it. He later forwarded an email that was sent to Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Alexis Cherichetti at 7:37 a.m., alerting her and officials from other cities that a helicopter was being sent to survey coastal areas.

Hass said the helicopter arrived at 8:45 a.m. and departed around 11 a.m.

The email to Cherichetti came from a private company.

A map sent to Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Alexis Cherichetti by C.J. Leigh of Whiteout Solutions.

“The team working with CT_DEEP for mapping the protected tidal areas and marshlands of the Connecticut coastline will be operating a low flying (300 feet or below) helicopter equipped with a LiDar scanner and a Hyperspectral Camera, between the areas of Norwalk Harbor and Norton Neck. The local police, state police, local FAA and air traffic control will all be notified before the aircraft takes off,” C.J. Leigh of Whiteout Solutions, a geospatial technology company, wrote to Cherichetti and officials from Darien, Westport, Fairfield, Stamford and Greenwich.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) “is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states. “These light pulses—combined with other data recorded by the airborne system — generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics.”

“Hyperspectral imaging is a powerful technology combining spectroscopy with imaging capability. It enables gathering detailed information about the composition and characteristics of objects and surfaces in a way that is impossible with conventional imaging systems,” specim.com states. “Thanks to its noninvasive, and nondestructive capability in identifying and quantifying material, hyperspectral imaging has become increasingly popular in various industries and research applications.”

Livingston declined further comment.

Eversource occasionally flies helicopters to patrol its transmission rights of way. On July 25, Eversource warned that flights were planned two days later, weather permitting. Spokesperson Mitch Gross said Monday that the flights were postponed due to weather. They’re planned for Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., over electric transmission lines in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport and Wilton.

Eversource described its craft:

Blue helicopter with silver stripe – tail #N1431W or

Blue and white helicopter – tail #N411DD

Gross said, “Crews will inspect the condition of the high-voltage transmission system to identify and assess any issues that may threaten electric reliability and ensure they’re properly addressed.”

