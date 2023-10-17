Space devoted to parking cars could be better used

Nobody likes it when they can’t find a place to park. Driving around searching for a free spot is an annoying and often stressful experience, especially when in a rush, so these experiences are what we usually think of when the issue of parking comes up. As a result, it’s easy to believe that there’s never enough parking, and we could always use more.

But have you ever stopped to wonder what else we could do with all the space devoted to parking? This is not merely a theoretical question; the number of apartments in a proposed development on 64 South Street is limited due to parking requirements. This is just one example of many that occur all over the U.S. where cost-effective development is stifled due to parking requirements.

It’s not just housing that we give up for parking: Norwalk’s urban core in SoNo, Wall Street, and the Merritt 7 areas have precious little green space, but large amounts of space devoted to parking. Imagine what our city could look like if we could convert some of our parking to parks? Green space could solve a lot of problems that parking lots currently contribute to: flood mitigation, temperature moderation, and helping to improve air and water quality. Urban parks can also provide convenient locations for recreation and relaxation, provide children a safe place to play, and make our city more beautiful.

Or how about neighborhood retail? Without the requirement to build extensive parking lots, corner stores and restaurants could be built in more neighborhoods, enabling people living in those neighborhoods to buy daily necessities or to meet for dinner or drinks with their friends and neighbors just a short walk away from home.

When we discuss parking policies, we should consider that parking actually comes at a considerable cost – not only the direct cost to build and maintain it, but also the cost of land it occupies, and most importantly the opportunity cost of not being able to use that land for something that might be even more valuable in the end.

Paul Fox