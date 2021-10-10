Spahr again emphasizes: ADHD is not ‘cute’

NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) met with Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr this week to highlight ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) month.

“About 8.4% of the students, or the children, in the United States are diagnosed as having ADHD,” Spahr said at a press event held in the Norwalk Public Library. “It’s a neurodevelopmental disorder. It’s not just something that’s like a ‘little fidgety syndrome.’ It goes into it goes into adulthood.”

“It’s really critical that you recognize any signs or symptoms early on in the child’s life, because that treatment that a child can have will go a long way to make sure that they can grow and develop to their fullest potential,” Rilling said.

Spahr outlined his thoughts on ADHD last week in an opinion piece you can find here.

“The statistics show that the adults bear the significant consequences of having ADHD,” he said Wednesday. “For example, there’s a higher mortality rate, there’s an earlier death rate, there’s a higher rate of addictive behavior. There’s a higher rate of criminality, there’s a high lower unemployment rate.”

Duff said that when he was growing up, some peers were thought of as “throwaway kids” because they were always getting in trouble, couldn’t concentrate or were disruptive.

“I think hopefully, events like this, and others that raise awareness for ADHD or other types of syndromes that are out there that we now know more about, helps to understand that, you know, we need to be inclusive,” Duff said. “We need to make sure that we are caring, and we need to help the kids direct themselves with proper support, so that they can be successful, they can be productive members of society, they’re not sort of pushed to the side that where they can’t get jobs, or they can’t be productive members of society.”