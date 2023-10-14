Spahr urges new understanding of ADHD

Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr begins a Tuesday news conference marking ADHD Awareness Month in the Norwalk Public Library.

Mayor Harry Rilling and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) met with Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr to highlight ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) month.

“ADHD is significantly misunderstood,” Spahr said. “…sometimes people think the word disorder is a little bit disturbing. But what it is, it impacts the ability of a person with ADHD to maintain their executive functioning skills. And that would include their ability to plan their ability to regulate sometimes controlling their emotions.”

Sometimes, it’s more of a hyperfocus, on a topic of the subject’s choosing, not what the world may request, said Spahr, member of the Public Policy Committee for CHADD (Children and Adults with ADHD), and a loving father.

“ADHD is markedly significant by the fact that it has a number of other comorbidities,” such as autism, said Spahr. However, “people with ADHD are known to be very, very creative. They’re known to be very, very energetic. Also, when they’re focused on something, they can be very, very persistent in getting to the truth of the matter.”

People with ADHD may thrive in a remote work environment, and ADHD “helps with divergent thinking, the ability to think outside the box,” an ability “to develop unique ideas or solutions to a problem.”

He said, “Even though people say ADHD is a disability, I’d like to think of it being a different ability.”

“This is Jeff’s passion,” Rilling said. Highlighting the information “helps people understand perhaps, and feel more comfortable, and help people in their family that may be diagnosed with ADHD.”

He said, “With comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, most people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can be successful in school and in the workplace.”

Duff said he’d take issue with the “D” in ADHD, standing for disorder. “We have post traumatic stress disorder, that is not a disorder, it’s an impact. Just like ADHD is not a disorder. It’s just a function that people have.”