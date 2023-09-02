Spencer to show artwork at Norwalk Public Library

Karen Spencer’s work, Mardi Gras. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Karen Spencer’s photographs of vintage car emblems, hood ornaments, and rusty old trucks, plus her pen and ink drawings of Mexican villages, can be seen in “Cars, Culture & Castles” starting Saturday Sept. 16 at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, located at 1 Belden Ave.

Spencer has produced two books of photos, and often exhibits in Mexico where her work recently graced the cover of monthly magazine OJO del Lago. She’ll host an opening reception at the Library from 1 until 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Visit her website at www.karenography.com.