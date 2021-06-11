Sports camps, Juneteenth and annual LMMM gala

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Basketball camp and other NPS offerings

and other NPS offerings NPL offers Juneteenth concerts

offers Juneteenth concerts Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Gala set for Oct. 16

Basketball camp just one of many NPS summer offerings this summer

Norwalk High School’s basketball coaches will be leading a Summer Basketball Camp the week of July 12-16, for boys and girls ages 6-15. Girls’ Head Coach Evan Kelly and Boys’ Head Coach Matt Whelan will work with campers on skill development through a progression of drills, small-sided games, competitions, and 5 on 5 game play. With a wide range of experience – from college to professional play and youth to varsity high school coaching – Kelly and Whelan look forward to working with Norwalk youth. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Norwalk High School and registration is open.

Covid-19 CDC guidelines will be followed; group/cohorts, no sharing equipment or water bottles, mask wearing, and social distancing will be required.

The camp is just one of many to be hosted at schools around the city.

Below is a list of sports camps hosted by Norwalk Public Schools Athletics Department. All camps are weekly sessions, fees range from $100-200 per week depending on session length.

Basketball : Ages 6-15, Norwalk High (July 12-16), Brien McMahon (July 19-23), $125/week.

: Ages 6-15, Norwalk High (July 12-16), Brien McMahon (July 19-23), $125/week. Baseball: Ages 7-15, Brien McMahon (July 12-16; July 19-23), $125/week.

Ages 7-15, Brien McMahon (July 12-16; July 19-23), $125/week. Volleyball: Grades 6-12, Brien McMahon (Aug. 2-6; Aug. 9-13), $100/week.

Grades 6-12, Brien McMahon (Aug. 2-6; Aug. 9-13), $100/week. Softball: Grades 6-9, Brien McMahon (July 5-9), $120.

Grades 6-9, Brien McMahon (July 5-9), $120. Field Hockey : Grades K-9, Norwalk High Testa Field (June 21-June 26), $120.

: Grades K-9, Norwalk High Testa Field (June 21-June 26), $120. Multi-Sport : Grades 5-8, Brien McMahon (June 28- July 2; July 5-9), $160/week.

: Grades 5-8, Brien McMahon (June 28- July 2; July 5-9), $160/week. Gym Games: Grades K-5 Marvin and Wolfpit Elementary (5 weekly sessions from June 21-July 23), $200/week.

Grades K-5 Marvin and Wolfpit Elementary (5 weekly sessions from June 21-July 23), $200/week. Gym Games: Grades K-5, Rowayton (7 weekly sessions from June 21-Aug. 6), $200/week.

Grades K-5, Rowayton (7 weekly sessions from June 21-Aug. 6), $200/week. Gym Games: Grades 6-8, West Rocks (3 weekly sessions from June 21-July 9), $125/week.

Focusing on America’s Black music heritage

“Blues and Beyond,” a three-part foray into America’s Black music heritage in commemoration of Juneteenth, has been announced by Norwalk Public Library.

A live outdoor “Blues and Beyond” concert featuring Saige Bryan (vocals), Eric Finland (organ), Noe’ Socha (guitar & harmonica), and Moses Patrou (drums) will take place on Saturday June 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington St., Norwalk. The concert will be preceded at noon by a proclamation put forth by Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, remarks from local officials, and a poetry reading.

A Zoom exploration of field hollers, gospel music, and New Orleans tradition will be narrated by session musician/vocalist/drummer Adam Taylor on Tuesday June 15 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. A Q & A will be included. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIsdeusrzwrGtNvsm0C8WyJA_JnDcMiMm_P

A Zoom “blues and rock’n’roll master class” conducted by Adam Taylor and guitarist/harmonica player Noe’ Socha is planned for Tuesday June 22 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIoc-CgrDIrGdQWSlBnGB4vssZCa-K2aAnM .

Having originated in Texas, Juneteenth is now widely celebrated every June 19 throughout the U.S.

With its unique melding of African and European musical traditions infused by the struggles of an oppressed people, Black American music is arguably the U.S.’ premiere cultural contribution to the world.

Lockwood-Mathews gala Sat. Oct 16

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Gala, “A Mansion for the Ages: Celebrating Architecture & Design” is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday Oct.16, according to a press release. A presentation by noted preservation specialist and Fellow of the American Institute of Architects David Scott Parker will be accompanied by live and silent auctions, plus the Museum’s current exhibit “Health, Healing & Addiction in 19th Century America.” Also on tap will be a preview of “Envisioning Space: Architecture Through the Ages,” in collaboration with Stamford Art Association.

Event supporters include Fairfield County Bank (Distinguished Benefactor), Connecticut Cottages and Gardens (Media Sponsor), and Miggs B (Graphic Design Sponsor).

The Museum is a National Historic Landmark, whose programs are funded in part by the estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown (Founding Patron), the Sealark Foundation (Leadership Patron), King Industries, the City of Norwalk, and the Maurice Goodman Foundation (Distinguished Benefactors), and the Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation (Distinguished Benefactors for Education).