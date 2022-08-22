Spot the insects; Backpacks; Fodor fun; Hazardous Waste Day; Mayor’s Summer Youth Program

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Stop the Spotted Lanternfly invasion

Spotted Lanternfly is a new plant pest in the United States, have been detected in Connecticut. Established populations are in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, and single individuals have been confirmed in other towns, a City news release said. You can check out a map here.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) says the pests threaten Connecticut’s environment, residential areas, and agricultural interests, particularly forests, orchards, vineyards, and nurseries. They would like the public’s help identifying, reporting and ultimately stopping the spread of Spotted Lanternflies, technically referred to as Lycorma Delicatula, and commonly referred to as “SLF.”

The little buggers are approximately one inch long by one-half inch wide, showing tan forewings with black spots when their wings are closed. When their wings are open, the bugs show their signature colorful hindwings with lower red patches and upper black patches, separated by a white section. They can crawl, jump and fly short distances.

Spotted Latternflies’ preferred host is Ailanthus altissima, commonly known as a Tree-of-Heaven, itself an invasive species. The plants are abundant along highways, urban areas, and along the edges of agricultural and industrial areas.

About half of Connecticut’s trees are threatened by Spotted Lanternfly invasions, CAES states. “As the exotic pest feeds on the sap from the trees and vines, the whole plant can weaken because it cannot produce photosynthesis as effectively. The excretions from these insects encourage the growth of black sooty mold, thereby reducing photosynthesis and could cause crops to have reduced yields,” the news release said.

CAES wants you to report Spotted Lanternfly sightings by snapping a photo and submitting it here. They’d also like you to preserve it in a bottle or plastic bag.

That’s less draconian than the advice New Jersey is giving, where citizens are asked to “stomp out” the Spotted Latternfly.

Questions? Email [email protected]. All reports are confidential.

Homeowners, especially those who are moving, can learn additional information about what steps they can take if they see a Spotted Lanternfly here.

Backpack giveaway

An outdoor backpack giveaway is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the SoNo Library, a news release said. Students will be given a backpack while supplies last and a pass to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 360 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, that must be used by Sept. 1.

The backpack giveaway is sponsored by Fritzsa and Tremain Gilmore in honor their late son Elijah Josiah “E.J.” Gilmore who passed away in 2016 at the age of four-and-a-half. The couple is dedicated to giving back to their Norwalk community through their non-profit, E.Jl’s H.E.A.R.T., Inc. Their efforts caught the attention of comedians and talks how hosts, Ellen DeGeneres and Tiffany Haddish. Call 203.899.2790 ext. 15902 for more information.

‘Growing Gardens, Growing Health’

At a recent party, families participating in the “Growing Gardens, Growing Health” program at Fodor Farm received program completion certificates and enjoyed some fruits of their labor. Since June, each family has tended an assigned plot jointly supervised by Norwalk Health Department and Master Gardeners, and has gotten nutritional cooking lessons from UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program staff.

A Health Department news release says that “The more hands-on children are with gardening and preparing healthy foods, the more likely they are to eat these foods.”

Funded by grants from the state’s Department of Health and from UConn Extension, the program is enabled by a partnership with Fodor Farm’s managing body Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department.

National Immunization Awareness Month

Norwalk Health Department sent a reminder that August is National Immunization Awareness Month. The Department conducts a year-round Immunization Action Program (IAP) encouraging residents to stay current with all their shots, pointing out that COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as other immunizations.

Adolescents can enter a raffle to win an iPad when they talk to their doctors about vaccines preventing human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningitis (M ACWY and Men B). Papillomavirus and meningitis “are very serious and can lead to long term illness, disability and death,” said IAP Coordinator Pam Bates. “We want to make sure adolescents and their parents discuss the importance of these vaccines and the recommended schedule of administration that offers best protection with their medical providers.”

With the school year close at hand, Norwalk Health Department urges parents to ensure that their kids’ vaccines are up to date. More info about the Department’s vaccine services is said to be at www.norwalkhealth.com.

Hazardous waste

Norwalk residents can discard household hazardous waste for free on Saturday Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Norwalk High School, located at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive (off Strawberry Hill Avenue), according to a news release. New Canaan’s collection event will also be open to Norwalkers on Sunday Sep. 11 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at New Canaan Wastewater Plant, 394 Main St., New Canaan.

At either location, you’ll need to show your driver’s license, vehicle registration or Norwalk disposal pass. Long lines are anticipated at both events.

Some rules and guidelines:

Bikes and walk-ins aren’t allowed; you must be in a motor vehicle.

Vehicle occupancy is limited to one person per household.

Put disposables as far from the driver as possible, and don’t put anything in the front passenger seat. Use the trunk or rear cargo area.

Latex paint is acceptable, although if it’s fully dry and hardened, you can also put it out with your regular household trash.

Leave your disposables in their original labelled containers, tighten the lids, and pack them securely in sturdy upright boxes.

Separate the various items. Don’t mix chemicals.

If you want to bring more than 40 pounds or 30 gallons, call “Customer Service” at (203) 854-3200.

Acceptable items

Oil or latex paints and strippers

Paint thinner, solvent, and stain

Pool chemicals

Lighter fluid

Rubber cement

Airplane glue

Waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline)

Fiberglass resin

Engine degreaser

Photo chemicals

Chemistry sets

Carburetor cleaner

Brake fluid

Furniture, floor and metal polishes

Transmission fluid

Car wax

Oven cleaners

Poisons, insecticides, pesticides, “No-Pest Strips,” flea powder

Toilet bowl and drain cleaners

Weed killer

Mothballs

Rug and upholstery leaners

Dry cleaning solvents

Driveway sealer

Septic tank degreasers

Artand hobby supplies

Creosote

Not acceptable items

Ammunition, fireworks

Explosives

Radioactive wastes

Infectious and biological wastes

Prescription medicines

Syringes

Penta brand Wood Preservatives

Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

Smoke detectors (Return to manufacturer)

Asbestos

Commercial or industrial waste

Empty containers or drums

Norwalk residents ONLY should dispose of the following at Norwalk Transfer Station

Propane tanks (fees apply)

Tires (fees apply)

Electronics

Used motor (waste) oil

Antifreeze (fees apply)

Vehicle/car/lead acid batteries

Lithium batteries (fees apply)

Alkaline batteries (e.g. AA, C, D, etc.)

More info is said to be at Household Hazardous Waste | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org)

SYEP gets results at Norwalk libraries

Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) students are welcomed every year to both Norwalk Public Library locations, providing many with their first work experience, a news release said. SYEP workers sent to the South Norwalk Library engage in an independent project and present it during the last week of their summer employment.

“The students are given one hour per day to collaborate together, by themselves, to create a project. The project is solely theirs from budget to planning to advertising

to execution,” said Sherelle Harris, Norwalk Public Library Director, who started the practice several years ago.

This year, students Manuel Corona, Dyan Sommerville, and Cynai Tomlin created a DVD cover art contest with three categories: action, comedy, and drama. The winners were all Fox Run Elementary School students.

Dustin and Finn Menti, brothers who will enter second grade next year, won the drama and action categories, respectively. Bruno Huacca, who will enter third grade next year, won the comedy category. Each won a basket full of fun things that Corona, Sommerville, and Tomlin chose from Five Below, a local chain store.

“We are so proud of this year’s Summer Youth Employment Program students who are doing an incredible job with the independent assignments they have been given to help the South Norwalk Library,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying. “Our program matches participants with employment opportunities for six weeks during the summer to give youth an important, positive first work experience. These students gain exposure to various career opportunities in a collaborative work environment to help them acquire the tools they need to succeed in the workforce.”

Harris said during previous years, SYEP students created a gaming tournament as well as a multicultural celebration in Norwalk. Hailey Roy was part of the SYEP team that created the multicultural celebration and was hired as a shelver after the program.

She stops by to speak to new shelvers and SYEP library workers.

“I gained real life and work experience at the SoNo Branch Library,” said Hailey, now a Southern Connecticut State University sophomore. “I don’t think many people can say that about their first job. I had so many amazing experiences, such as writing about banned books and being published, and having our summer program published. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for Sherelle. She mentors unselfishly, and I want to give back the same way.”

The youth at SoNo Library worked very closely with Raeven McFadden, a former SYEP worker who is now Library Assistant, converting DVDs from the old standard to the new, the news release said. They finished the entire adult feature area and a portion of the children’s area.

“That was no easy feat. The assignment inspired the idea for their independent project,” the news release said.

One of the youths, Dyan Sommerville, worked between the two libraries and assisted Kathy Rauscher, Acquisitions Library Assistant, with data entry.

The youth assigned to the Main Library were supervised by Cynde Lahey, Director of Adult Services. They gained overall knowledge of the library with a variety of fun and creative projects from working with the seed library, searching for missing items on the shelves, developing instructional video material for Studio One, preparing local photos for scanning for the History Room, and learning about the information desk functions.

“It has been an honor working with and growing the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program,” said Darlene Young, Coordinator of SYEP. “I appreciate Sherelle Harris’ lead and the continuance of giving the youth an opportunity to work on projects with independence. I am a firm believer in not underestimating the leadership skills of young people.”