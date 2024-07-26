St. Ann Feast still entertains old and young after more than a century

Thursday marked the beginning of the 110th Celebration of the St. Ann Feast at Norwalk’s St. Ann Club that will continue through Sunday evening. “La Festa di Sant’Anna” is a celebration of Italian heritage and a tradition honoring St Ann and St Joachim, the parents of the Virgin Mary and the grandparents of Jesus in the Catholic tradition.

(L to R) Maria Cundari, Grand Marshal; Marie Testa, Diane Etzo

Originating in and enjoyed widely across Italy, the holiday came over with the mass migration of Italians in the early 20th Century. The first Norwalk celebration actually pre-dates the Norwalk club chapter by 5 years.

Back in 1914, the “la prima festa” was held by a group of emigres from the town of Jelsi, Italy in a South Norwalk garage off Bouton Street. In 1919, the St. Ann Club of Norwalk held their first celebration and continues to do so annually for the past 105 years.

St. Anna and St. Joachim are the patron saints of grandparents, of the pregnant, the fertility-challenged, mid-wives, and the motherless. As the apocryphal story goes, after years and years of failing to conceive conventionally the Virgin Mary was made manifest by a kiss between Anna and Joachim, with the conception of Mary as a divine reward from God for the couple’s steadfast piety.

Kelly DiIorio showing off her “bandiera d’Italia” glow-up at the bar tent.

Classically Italians would honor “santi patroni nonni” with shows of love and benevolence to their grandparents and relatives who would return the love with treats and food, like zeppoles, pizza frite, cannoli, etc. Like all Italian holidays, there will be much feasting, music, and many welcoming seats at the table.

Vincent Scicchiatano and members of St Ann’s Club lead the processional. Besides food, drink, and assorted family fun, Italian themed apparel available with the “mano cornuto” (horned hand) gesture to ward off “malocchio” (evil eye/envy) and to bring forth “buona fortuna” (good fortune).

Food, fun, family games, and live music run all weekend; proceeds go to support scholarships and other charitable initiatives. From 6 PM to 10 PM Friday, music by Old School 203; 4 PM to 10 PM Saturday, music by Tangled Vine; 3 PM to 8 PM Sunday, music by Suck’r Punch. St. Ann Feast is at 16 Hendricks Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

Editor’s note: All photos credit to Erik Vitaglione