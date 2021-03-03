St. Patrick parade postponed; Norwalk library offers gardening help

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Saint Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

Attend a gardening webinar

Just say SEEDS!

Saint Patrick will wait

Norwalk’s 2021 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed because of the pandemic, according to a press release from the Norwalk Police Emerald Society. “The Parade Committee made this decision with safety of all participants and attendees in mind,“ Emerald Society Vice President Lt. Terrence Blake said.

“It’s disappointing not to have the parade, but now is not the time to relax guidelines,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “We will make sure the shamrocks are painted green for residents to enjoy. Please celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely and let’s hope next year we can have the parade once again.”

Learn from a master gardener

A Zoom gardening webinar, “Ready, Set, Plant! Clearing Invasives and Opening Our Gardens to the Beauties of Spring” will be conducted by Master Gardner Jacqueline Algon, Noon – 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, according to a press release. A founding member of the Northeast Pollinator Pathway, Algon chairs the Wilton Tree Committee, co-chairs the Wilton Garden Club Conservation Committee, and serves on the Wilton Conservation Commission.

The webinar is sponsored by the Norwalk Public Library and the Norwalk River Watershed Association. Registration is here. For more info, contact Sally Nacker at: [email protected]

Get your seeds from the library

A free bag of organic seeds will be yours for the asking 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday March 13, and then 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every Monday through Saturday thereafter at the Norwalk Public Library Sidewalk Service, 1 Belden Ave., according to a press release. Just say “SEEDS!” to the library staffer who greets you, and they’ll hand over an assortment of veggie and herb seeds plus a packet of sunflower or bird-lover’s mix.

Last year over 400 packets of seeds were distributed to Norwalk residents. The program is a COVID-era modification of the Library’s Seed Library, which was a card catalogue cabinet filled with free seeds for patrons to take.

The seeds come from the Hudson Valley Seed Company. For more info,, contact Sally Nacker at: [email protected]